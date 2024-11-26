Statement On The 8th Death Anniversary Of Fidel Castro

25TH NOVEMBER, 2024

Today is 25th November, 2024 and the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS) joins the good and friendly people of Cuba and the world to remember and honour Fidel Castro Ruz, who died eight years ago. He was 90.

Dr. Castro was a great revolutionary leader and a courageous patriot who fought and helped to build and rebuild Cuba to become today a free, truly independent and progressive nation, after years of bitter colonialism and domestic reactionary dictatorship. He was a friend to humanity and his leadership role-model was built on the vision of service to those in need and international humanitarian solidarity with the oppressed against their oppressors. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Cuba as they mark the eighth anniversary of the death of their great leader.

Fidel is no longer physically not with us, but Cuba has continued to make progress in an environment of hostile behaviours, continued economic sanctions and commercial blockade, collective punishment and other coercive policies initiated and implemented by political leaders in the United States. Thanks to the wise leadership of Commandant Raul Castro and President Miguel Diaz -Canal, and the steadfastness and determination of the Cuban people.

Dr. Castro can always be remembered as the greatest revolutionary leader and icon of the 20th century. He would always be remembered also, for his love for humanity, and this will forever flourish in the hearts and mind of people around the world.

Fidel’s death would be commemorated forever. He was a longstanding supporter and friend of Africa and Black people on the planet. That is to say, Cuba under Fidel, contributed greatly to the liberation of the African continent and other oppressed people who were subjugated under foreign rule and domination.

In reflecting on Fidel’s life, and in honour of his legacy, the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity reaffirmed its commitment towards preserving the legacy of this genius leader, who stood against the bluff of imperialism. He will be remembered for his role in reshaping the course of Cuban history, through his hard work and zealous patriotism.

One of Fidel’s legacies left behind was the change in Cuba’s health and education system, which make the Caribbean Island nation today, a world power in those social services. Today no Cuban child sits at home or roams about the streets without going to school. In other words education for the child in Cuba is free and compulsory. More importantly is the humanitarian solidarity which he made effective and benefit the world. Fidel’s life and times have shown that dedication to public service can have its own rewards.

On this day of the eight anniversary of the death of Fidel, we extend unflinching solidarity with the Cuban people and call on the international community to condemn any outside meddling in the internal matters of Cuba. The US unilateral sanctions and blockade have done nothing but to purvey poverty among the Cuban people and infringe upon their human rights and universal freedoms.

Great challenges remain, and we demand an immediate and unconditional end to the US blockade and other collective punishment policy against the Cuban people. We demand also for the return of Guantanamo Bay to Cuba and removal of US military establishment out of Cuban territory.

On this day, we pray that the soul of Fidel Castro may continue to rest in absolute peace!

Sender/Signed:

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

President of the Governing Council and International Executive Director (IED).

The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS)

For and on behalf of the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS)

