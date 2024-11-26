Sustainable Transport Needed To Overcome ‘The Last Mile’ In Development In Asia And The Pacific

Bangkok, 7 November 2024

Transport experts and policymakers from Asia and the Pacific have called for more regional cooperation and the formulation of national and regional policies to promote the more sustainable movement of people and goods.

During the Committee on Transport, which closed its eighth session today, delegates recognized that the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing transformative changes in the transport sector, including the adoption of electric vehicles, smart mobility and digitalized freight systems. With new highways, railways, maritime links and advanced smart transport systems, the region is also becoming increasingly interconnected, fueling economic growth and enhancing efficiency in the transport of goods and people. However, as demand rises and urbanization accelerates, coordinated efforts are essential to mitigate emissions, improve road safety and ensure access for all.

“Economic growth and development are driving up passenger and freight transport demands. Meanwhile, transport-related emissions are rising and road traffic deaths, while decreasing overall, still disproportionately affect certain social groups,” Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), said earlier this week in her opening remarks.

She added, “Much work remains as many of our countries, especially small island developing States and landlocked developing countries, continue to face high transport costs and delays, exacerbating their vulnerabilities. We must renew our solidarity and commitment to improving their connectivity, ensuring that these nations can fully participate in regional and global markets.”

Convened by ESCAP from 5 to 7 November, the Committee reviewed progress of the Regional Action Programme for Sustainable Transport Development (2022-2026). To complement coordinated infrastructure development and leverage digitalization, the Committee considered latest developments in regional transport connectivity, including updates to the regional network of the Asian Highways, Trans-Asian Railways and Dry Ports, as well as new annex to the Intergovernmental Agreement on the Trans-Asian Railway Network, the Strategy 2030 to promote rail digitalization and results of the Regional Dialogue on Sustainable Maritime Connectivity.

One of the most pressing challenges facing our island nation is the critical need for environmentally sustainable transport system. The transition to sustainable transport isn't just an environmental imperative - it's an economic opportunity,” said H.E. Abdul Latheef Mohamed, Minister of State for Transport and Civil Aviation, Maldives, who was elected as Chair of the Committee.

The Committee also considered the Regional Road Map for the Wider Deployment of Sustainable Smart Transport Systems to offer countries a common policy direction, focusing on connectivity, integration, inclusiveness, affordability and resiliency. It also deliberated regional guidelines for inclusive transport policy implementation, which recognize the intersectional nature of social inclusion and identify policy shifts needed to address systemic barriers. Additionally, the Committee discussed timely areas such as inclusive urban transport, low-carbon mobility and logistics, sustainable shipping corridors and improving road safety.

“We must never forget that road crashes are not an isolated event. They have an impact on all aspects of society, including health and economic & sustainable development. Worldwide, 1.19 million people die every year due to road traffic crashes, with up to 50 million suffering serious injuries. It is a stark reminder of why we are here, these are not just statistics but the tragic loss of lives, livelihoods, and human potential,” underscored UN Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt.

During the Committee, ESCAP launched the 2024 Review of Developments in Transport in Asia and the Pacific: Transitions Towards Sustainable Transport Solutions. The report highlights growing transport demand and rapid motorization, with vehicle registrations relative to population in the region increasing by 64 per cent over the past decade and road transport infrastructure expanding by over 50 per cent between 2004 and 2019. It also reveals significant consequences of this growth such as a 34 per cent surge in transport CO2 emissions, rising road fatalities for those aged 65 and up, as well as a gender gap in the transport workforce, with women making up just 16 per cent of the sector.

The Review takes stock of progresses made in sustainable transport development as well as ongoing challenges, highlights common solutions such as capacity-building and cross-sectoral collaboration, and proposes policy recommendations for governments in the Asia-Pacific region.

Read the full report: http://www.unescap.org/kp/2024/review-developments-transport-asia-and-pacific-2024-transition-towards-sustainable

© Scoop Media

