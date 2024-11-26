1,000 Days Of Full-scale War On Ukraine: UNHCR Urges Solidarity With Victims

12 November 2024

Recent attacks on energy infrastructure have decimated 65 percent of Ukraine’s energy generation capacity, severely disrupting electricity, heating and water supplies across the country.

“The deepening emotional toll on innocent people became clear during my visit to the country last week,” Kelly Clements, UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees reported, noting that, “the intense attacks on critical infrastructure and civilian sites – constant war-raid attacks on critical infrastructure and civilian sites” and air raid warnings, “are exacting a grave toll on physical and mental health”.

Since August, approximately 170,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Eastern Ukraine, adding to the nearly four million who remain displaced within Ukraine and 6.7 million more who have ought refuge outside the country.

This includes 400,000 new refugees who fled to other European countries, from the beginning of 2024 to the end of August.

Daily life under constant threat

In Kharkiv, one of the most war-affected regions of the country, the reality of conflict is starkly evident.

During a visit to a centre supported by UNHCR, Ms. Clements recalled that “explosions sounded in the background”.

During her visit, Ms. Clements met Svitlana, a 65-year-old woman whose apartment was destroyed by a glide bomb, describing her “quiet determination” as a powerful reminder of “Ukraine’s spirit, even as the trauma of war permeates daily life”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The visit coincided with the season’s first snow, marking the start of what will be the third winter of full-scale war. With continued attacks on energy facilities and civil structure, civilians face severe challenges in the months ahead.

The impact of education has been particularly severe, with countless children missing out on social interaction and classroom experiences. In Kharkiv, children have been forced to study in underground shelters; “metro” schools which lack natural light and playgrounds, to avoid frequent air raids.

Recovery efforts continue amid funding shortfall

Despite these challenges, there are signs of resilience and recovery. The Government of Ukraine, has been “leading humanitarian and recovery efforts with impressive speed,” stated Ms. Clements. She added that “local responders quickly clear rubble and board up strike sites, symbolising Ukraine’s strength and determination”.

However, UNHCR’s 2024 appeal seeking $1 billion for 2024 is only just over half funded.

“Now is not the time for partners to turn away,” warned Ms. Clements, emphasising the urgent need for continued support as Ukraine enters its third winter of full-scale war.

© Scoop Media

