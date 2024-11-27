UN Experts Call For Immediate End To Russian Attacks On Ukraine’s Electricity System To Avoid Risk Of Nuclear Disaster

Geneva, 25 November 2024

The attack by Russian armed forces launched against Ukraine’s electricity system on 17 November 2024 risks a nuclear disaster that must be avoided at all costs, experts said today, calling on the Russian Government to immediately cease any further attacks on Ukraine’s electricity system.

On 22 October 2024, 13 UN Special Rapporteurs and Working Groups have communicated with the Russian Government emphasising that attacks on energy infrastructure indispensable for the survival of the civilian population is prohibited under international humanitarian law.

“The latest large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s electricity system on 17 November has led to further significant damage to electric substations that are essential to the operation of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants,” the experts said.

They reminded the Russian authorities that the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in June 2024 against high-ranking Russian Government officials, in relation to earlier strikes against Ukraine’s electric power plants and substations. They recalled reports by UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine that the long-range attacks on the country’s electric power system have inflicted extensive harm on civilians.

The experts further recalled credible allegations that staff of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, among others, has been subjected to intimidation, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, and torture by Russian forces.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “Having reportedly lost two-thirds of its power generation capacity, further damage to Ukraine’s electricity system could lead to an electricity blackout which would increase the risk of operating nuclear reactors losing access to the grid for powering their safety systems. Such an event could lead to a nuclear disaster potentially more severe than the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi accident or even the 1986 Chornobyl disaster.”

The experts highlighted that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had agreed to expand its mission to Ukraine to include inspection of electric substations, but that despite the urgency of the situation, full implementation of an expanded monitoring mission had yet to be announced by the IAEA. Although one mission was completed in October 2024, no further missions have been announced.

“We reiterate our urgent appeal for Russian armed forces to immediately cease their attacks against Ukraine’s power generation plants, substations, transmission and distribution lines and other energy infrastructure and to avert the risk of nuclear disaster,” the experts said.

The experts: Marcos A. Orellana, Special Rapporteur on the implications for human rights of the environmentally sound management and disposal of hazardous substances and wastes; Mariana Katzarova, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Russian Federation; Astrid Puentes Riaño, Special Rapporteur on the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment; Cecilia M Bailliet, Independent Expert on human rights and international solidarity; Gina Romero, Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association; Farida Shaheed, Special Rapporteur on the right to education; Gabriella Citroni (Chair-Rapporteur), Grażyna Baranowska (Vice-Chair), Aua Baldé, Ana Lorena Delgadillo Pérez, Mohammed T Al-Obaidi (members), Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances; Ashwini K.P., Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

