DAWN's Statement On Ceasefire In Lebanon

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 6:58 pm
Press Release: Democracy for the Arab World Now DAWN

U.S.: Following Lebanon ceasefire, investigate Israeli use of U.S. weapons to commit war crimes in Lebanon

The Biden Administration should urgently prioritize securing Gaza ceasefire, cease vetoing UNSC resolutions

(Washington, D.C., November 27, 2024) — In response to the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon today, DAWN issues the following statement:

"Now that a ceasefire has gone into effect, the U.S. should investigate Israel’s use of U.S.-made weapons in apparent war crimes in Lebanon during this conflict," said Sarah Leah Whitson, DAWN's executive director. "The Biden administration has a responsibility to ensure U.S. arms have not facilitated violations of international law in incidents such as Israeli strikes on journalists in Hasbaya last month and white phosphorus attacks in Dhayra last year."

"The Biden administration should now use all its political leverage to broker an immediate ceasefire in Gaza," said Raed Jarrar, DAWN's advocacy director. "Without ending the genocide in Gaza, there is no path to regional stability or lasting peace."

