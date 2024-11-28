Guterres: Lebanon Ceasefire Deal ‘First Ray Of Hope For Peace’

27 November 2024

“It is a moment of great importance, especially for the civilians who were paying an enormous price for the fact that this conflict is not only dragging on, but is also gaining increasingly worrying dimensions,” he said.

The Secretary-General was speaking in the Portuguese capital at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, a day after Israel and Lebanon announced the ceasefire after more than a year of hostilities between Hezbollah militants and Israeli forces.

Respect the agreement

He said it is essential that those who signed the agreement fully respect it, and that it paves the way for a political solution to the Lebanese crisis.

“At the same time, I can assure you that UNIFIL, the United Nations Peacekeeping Force, which has been in Lebanon, is now prepared to contribute to the verification of this ceasefire with full commitment," he added.

The Secretary-General stated that “it is clear that at a time when we see that conflicts are multiplying and that there is a feeling of impunity, that various powers, even small and medium powers, can afford to do whatever they want without anything happening to them, jeopardizing the security of their own country and their neighbours.”

He stressed the importance of respect for international law for achieving peace.

Peace in Gaza, Ukraine and beyond

Turning to other conflicts, Mr. Guterres underlined the need for a just peace in Ukraine, with respect for the UN Charter, international law, and the territorial integrity of the country.

The Secretary-General also reiterated his call for peace in Gaza, with an immediate ceasefire, the immediate and conditional release of all hostages, and unrestricted humanitarian access to the population “who have suffered in a way that I cannot recall at any other time during my term.”

The joint press conference was held following the conclusion of the 10th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), held over three days in the seaside town of Cascais.

The UNAOC is platform for intercultural dialogue, understanding and cooperation. Its work is centred around the five main priority areas of youth, education, media, migration, and women as peace mediators.

