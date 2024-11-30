Philippines: Special Rapporteur Calls For Justice For Journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio

GENEVA (11 November 2024) – The Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, Irene Khan* today expressed dismay at the unjustifiably long pre-trial detention of journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio and called for the prompt resolution of her case by authorities in the Philippines.

“Today, 11 November, Frenchie has finally had an opportunity to take the stand to defend herself. It has taken the government nearly half a decade to prepare a case against Frenchie and during this long period, this young woman has been left to languish in detention. That itself raises serious questions about the fairness of the process,” Khan said.

“The arrest and criminal charges, following months of “red-tagging”, surveillance, intimidation and harassment, appear to have been filed in retaliation for her work as a journalist,” the Special Rapporteur said.

Frenchie Mae Cumpio was a community radio broadcaster known for her coverage of alleged abuses and human rights violations by State security forces. On 7 February 2020, she was arrested in Tacloban City in the middle of the night from her place of residence. She was subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives and financing terrorism, which she has denied.

“Frenchie has a right to a prompt and fair trial. I trust that the court will review her case and in the absence of substantial evidence of the crime committed, will dismiss the charges against her and order her immediate release and appropriate compensation,” Khan said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“During my visit to the Philippines in January 2024 I heard many similar stories of ‘red tagging’ followed by arrest on fabricated charges for serious offences and prolonged detention to harass journalists and human rights advocates and I have conveyed my serious concerns to the government,” the expert said.

“The imposition of non-bailable charges and subsequent extensive pre-trial detention of critics of the government is an unacceptable practice and must come to an immediate end,” she said.

The expert is in contact with the Government of the Philippines on this matter.

*Ms. Irene Khan, UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression.

© Scoop Media

