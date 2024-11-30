Fiji Government And UN Partners Host Validation Workshop To Strengthen Social Cohesion

Suva, Fiji – The Government Fiji, in partnership with the United Nations represented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and UN Women, successfully conducted a validation workshop on 6 November. The workshop participants discussed and endorsed the report of 7 initial dialogues held between April and September 2024 and the proposed methodology for the conduct of provincial and community dialogues to be rollout under the project.

This workshop is a crucial step in the implementation of the UN Peacebuilding Fund (PBF) Strengthening Social Cohesion Pathways, Human Rights and Women’s Civic Participation Project.

The workshop brought together the members of the advisory group to the project and other partners - over 50 participants from diverse stakeholder groups, including government representatives, civil society organisations, faith-based institutions, women and youth groups, academia, persons with disability organisations, LGBTQI+ and other groups. It provided the opportunity to share and validate findings from the seven preliminary dialogue and methodology design sessions with stakeholders, and in addition gathered feedback on the proposed methods and tools that will be used for upcoming dialogues at the provincial and community levels.

This validation process is crucial to ensure the project’s approach is culturally appropriate and effectively addresses the diverse social contexts of different communities across Fiji.

These dialogues aim to assist communities peacefully address grievances, increase civic participation, and foster social cohesion. The dialogues will also help to ensure that national policy discussions adequately reflect the concerns of communities by integrating the concerns and suggestions of various social groups into national dialogue and reconciliation efforts.

Through these dialogues, communities, civil society, academia, religious, and traditional leaders will have the opportunity to engage in a constructive dialogue with government officials on the issues that affect social cohesion socio-economic development in their communities.

During the workshop, participants engaged in meaningful discussions about the initial dialogue report, which highlighted key issues affecting social cohesion in Fiji. The feedback received was instrumental in refining the methodologies and tools that will be used in the main dialogue sessions, ensuring they are culturally relevant and inclusive.

The Chief Guest, the Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Hon. Pio Tikoduadua, said:

“Our diversity enriches us; it is what makes our nation strong, vibrant and resilient. This is our shared identity, and this commitment to unity is at the very heart of what I stand for as a leader in this nation. I believe that when we embrace each other as equals, respecting each other’s unique perspectives and experiences, we lay the foundation for a future where every Fijian has the opportunity to thrive and contribute fully to our society.”

UNDP Pacific Office Resident Representative, Munkhtuya Atlangerel, in her welcome remarks on behalf of the UN Agencies, added:

“It is essential to recognise the unique insights and strengths brought by women, youth, persons with disabilities, and other marginalised groups. Their lived experiences and perspectives are invaluable as we build pathways to social cohesion, peace, and resilience. By ensuring these voices are heard and represented, we strengthen our commitment to fostering inclusive and responsive dialogues that resonate with the diverse needs of all communities.”

The upcoming community dialogues will create safe spaces for interaction among community members, civil society, academia, and government representatives.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between the Government of Fiji and the UN represented by UNDP, OHCHR and UN Women and technical support by the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office and the PBF, aimed at promoting dialogue, trust, and accountability among citizens and institutions.

With rapid support provided to government officials, civil society organisations, and human rights defenders, the programme seeks to address key sources of tension and build resilience within communities.

The project was launched in April 2024 by Fiji’s Prime Minister, Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka.

