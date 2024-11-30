APEC Ministers Issue Joint Statement

A joint statement detailing new actions for advancing an Asia-Pacific economic growth agenda that benefits all of its people and future generations was issued by ministers from the 21 APEC member economies following the conclusion of the 2024 APEC Ministerial Meeting in Lima.

View the 2024 APEC Ministerial Meeting Joint Statement: https://www.apec.org/meeting-papers/annual-ministerial-meetings/2024/2024-apec-ministerial-meeting

Recognizing efforts in bringing tangible outcomes that address the real needs of its people, the actions described in the joint statement chart a course for the region based on this year’s theme of “Empower. Include. Grow.”

The 2024 APEC Ministerial Meeting was co-chaired by Peru Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer and Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister Desilu León.

