Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

APEC Ministers Issue Joint Statement

Saturday, 30 November 2024, 10:55 pm
Press Release: APEC

A joint statement detailing new actions for advancing an Asia-Pacific economic growth agenda that benefits all of its people and future generations was issued by ministers from the 21 APEC member economies following the conclusion of the 2024 APEC Ministerial Meeting in Lima.

View the 2024 APEC Ministerial Meeting Joint Statement: https://www.apec.org/meeting-papers/annual-ministerial-meetings/2024/2024-apec-ministerial-meeting

Recognizing efforts in bringing tangible outcomes that address the real needs of its people, the actions described in the joint statement chart a course for the region based on this year’s theme of “Empower. Include. Grow.”

The 2024 APEC Ministerial Meeting was co-chaired by Peru Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer and Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister Desilu León.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 