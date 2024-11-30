Habitat For Humanity Fiji Signs MoU With Housing Authority Of Fiji

SUVA, FIJI (November 20, 2024) – Habitat for Humanity Fiji today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Housing Authority of Fiji. This partnership marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to address housing needs and improve standards of living for vulnerable communities in Fiji. The partnership will focus on sharing resources and exchanging information to strengthen the implementation of holistic solutions for housing and community development.

Key areas of collaboration include planning and delivering solutions for social housing initiatives with basic services, identifying appropriate housing finance options, and promoting financial literacy to empower communities in managing housing-related costs and resources effectively. These joint efforts aim to build inclusive and resilient communities that are better prepared for future challenges.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to ensure that every Fijian has access to safe, decent, and affordable housing. By working together, we can design and implement innovative solutions that address the unique challenges faced by vulnerable communities, from housing poverty to disaster resilience in the country” - Susan Naidu, National Director – Habitat for Humanity Fiji.

Chief Executive Officer Housing Authority, Mr. Ritesh Singh, commented: "We are excited to partner with Habitat for Humanity Fiji in this important initiative. This collaboration underscores our commitment to contributing to the vision of Government for “Affordable and Decent Housing for All”. By combining our resources and expertise, we can deliver meaningful, sustainable housing solutions.

Mr Singh acknowledged the guidance and support from the Ministry of Housing in ensuring this collaboration became a success.

“They have played an immense role in ensuring that this joint partnership eventuated and today we are here to witness the signing,” he said.

Together, the Housing Authority and Habitat for Humanity Fiji are committed to driving transformative change in housing accessibility and community resilience. This partnership represents a shared vision for a brighter, more secure future, where every Fijian family has the opportunity to live in a safe, stable, and sustainable environment. Both organizations will work hand in hand to inspire and empower communities, laying the foundation for generations to thrive.

© Scoop Media

