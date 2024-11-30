BRIEFING NOTES: Afghanistan

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Jeremy Laurence

Location: Geneva

Date: 26 November 2024

Subject: Afghanistan

A joint report issued this morning by the UN Human Rights Office and the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) paints a disturbing picture of the media landscape in the country since the Taliban takeover. UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk says measures introduced by the de facto authorities fly in the face of international human rights treaties to which Afghanistan is party.

The report, which covers the period from 15 August 2021 to 30 September 2024, details a range of human rights violations, as well as worrying trends for media freedom in Afghanistan. Journalists, media workers and media outlets are operating under a worsening environment of censorship and restrictions in accessing information. Women journalists and media workers face particular restrictive and discriminatory measures profoundly limiting their ability to do their work.

During the reporting period alone, the report identifies 256 instances of arbitrary arrest and detention, 130 instances of torture and ill-treatment, and 75 instances of threats or intimidation against journalists and media workers, often for perceived criticism of the de facto authorities.

Media workers deemed to have crossed so-called ‘red lines’ imposed by the de facto authorities have been arbitrarily detained for periods ranging from several hours to multiple months, without due process, and in certain cases were convicted and imprisoned.

Since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, journalists and media workers in Afghanistan have continued to work under these extremely challenging conditions. They often face intimidation and unclear rules on what they can and cannot report, leading many to self-censor.

The report states that since August 2021 many media outlets have been forced to cease their operations, whether as a result of direct pressure on them or the country’s general economic decline and the withdrawal of much donor funding. Furthermore, many media professionals have sought futures outside, creating an increasing dearth of experience in the media sector.

The de facto authorities have also interfered in, and closely scrutinized, the work of foreign journalists working for international media.

On 19 September 2021, the de facto authorities issued an “11-Point Guidance” to media, forbidding, among other things, the publication of content deemed contrary to their own assessment of Islam and Afghan culture, or more broadly deemed to be against vague notions of “national interest”. Other restrictions include a prohibition on broadcasting music or movies deemed against Sharia religious law, including those showing women. At offices of media outlets, men and women must work in segregated workspaces, and men and women broadcasters cannot appear in a programme together. In some provinces, women are not even allowed to call into radio programmes, the only exceptions being for those on health or religious issues concerning women.

The de facto authorities have also instructed media outlets to cease broadcasting live political talk shows. Instead, they must pre-record programmes in order to allow any content deemed sensitive or critical of the de facto authorities’ policies and decisions to be edited out. Talk show panellists must be chosen from a designated list agreed by the de facto authorities. Should TV stations wish to invite anyone not on the list, they must first seek approval from the de facto authorities. The topic of discussion during the talk show must also be pre-approved by the de facto authorities. The combined effect of these measures is to deprive the Afghan people of open debate over the many measures imposed on them and profoundly affecting their everyday lives.

Some representatives of the de facto authorities have reportedly refused to be interviewed or speak to women. They have favoured the attendance of male journalists at press conferences, while female journalists were either not invited, barred from entering the events upon arrival, or, if present, asked to move to the back of the room. On 3 May 2023, in Nili city in Daikundi province, the de facto authorities commemorated World Press Freedom Day with an event to which women journalists were reportedly not invited. On 19 March 2024, the de facto ministry of education invited journalists to attend an event marking the start of the new academic school year. No women were invited, due to alleged lack of space.

Freedom of expression and freedom of the media are key elements of good governance and essential in any society. Journalists and media workers perform a vital function in informing the public about events affecting their daily lives, including humanitarian and protection issues. Crucially, they are also essential to ensure transparency and accountability for public and governmental authorities. Public debate and freely aired dissenting opinions are essential for promoting accountability and improving quality and transparency of public policy.

The High Commissioner says such all-encompassing control of the public space – or what is left of it – is suffocating, not just for the journalists who try to do their essential work at great risk, but for all the people of Afghanistan.

He stresses that the Taliban de facto authorities must uphold Afghanistan’s State obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to ensure the right to freedom of expression without distinction of any kind, including gender. Central to this is respecting the vital role of journalists and media workers, including women, and facilitating the exercise, in safety, of their essential profession.

© Scoop Media

