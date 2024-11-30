Designation Of Former Colombian General For Involvement In Gross Violations Of Human Rights

November 22, 2024

The United States istodaydesignating former Colombian GeneralMario Montoya Uribedue to his involvement in gross violations of human rights. There is credible evidence that during his tenure, Montoya Uribe was involved in extrajudicial killings of civilians, which were falsely reported as combat deaths during Colombia’s internal armed conflict. As a result of this action, Montoya Uribe and his immediate family members are generally ineligible for entry into the United States.

The United States has proudly supported implementation of Colombia’s Peace Accord since its signing in 2016. We join the Colombian people in commemorating its eighth anniversary this November. The United States will continue efforts to support a durable and lasting peace in Colombia that recognizes the needs of victims and survivors. We also commend the Special Jurisdiction for Peace’swork to end impunity for conflict-related crimes and respond to victims and survivors at all stages of the transitional justice process.

These designations are made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2024 (Div. F, P.L. 118-47), as carried forward by the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2025 (Div. A, P.L. 118-83).

