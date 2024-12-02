UN Rights Office Urges Russia To Cease Attacks On Ukraine’s Energy Grid As Winter Sets In

29 November 2024

Spokesperson Jeremy Laurence said massive missile and drone attacks on the power network this week have heightened serious concerns about the plight of civilians facing a winter of hardship and misery.

Russia launched missile and long-range drone strikes on Thursday, which reportedly caused damage in at least 13 regions, in addition to the capital city, Kyiv.

More than a million people across the country were affected by blackouts, and in some regions, essential services such as water and transportation were disrupted.

Continued wave of attacks

Since March, Ukraine’s energy production capacity has been targeted in waves of attacks, causing “foreseeable and wide-ranging harm” to civilians, Mr. Laurence told journalists in Geneva.

The most vulnerable – older people, low-income households, persons with disabilities and internally displaced persons (IDPs) – have been particularly put at risk.

“As temperatures drop below freezing, and are likely to fall further, electricity and electricity-dependent services are even more critical for the survival of the civilian population,” Mr. Laurence said.

While the full impact of the latest strikes will only become clearer in due course, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) has consistently followed up in the wake of such attacks, he said.

Staff have been documenting the effects on electricity production, water distribution, heating and hot water, public health and education.

Call for investigation

He added that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has reiterated that multiple aspects of the military campaign to damage or destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure “raise serious concerns regarding Russian forces’ respect of cardinal principles of international humanitarian law of distinction, precaution and proportionality in the conduct of hostilities.”

OHCHR stressed that these recurring, systematic attacks must be investigated, and anyone found responsible for serious violations should be held to account.

“We call again on the Russian Federation to immediately cease all attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure critical to the civilian population, for accountability for all unlawful attacks, and for the international community to prioritize support to Ukraine to repair and restore its energy systems,” Mr. Laurence said.

Impact on nuclear plants

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s three operating nuclear power plants reduced their electricity generation following the attacks, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Thursday.

This marked the second time in two weeks that the Khmelnytskyy, Rivne and South Ukraine nuclear plants lowered their power levels as a precautionary measure amid hostilities.

“Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is extremely fragile and vulnerable, putting nuclear safety at great risk,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

“Once again, I call for maximum military restraint in areas with major nuclear energy facilities and other sites on which they depend.”

Avert nuclear risk

Although there were no reports of direct damage to the nuclear power plants, Ukraine informed the IAEA that the strikes once again impacted the electrical substations used both for transmitting and receiving off-site power.

These substations, identified by IAEA as important for nuclear safety and security, have been damaged in previous attacks.

Mr. Grossi said the UN agency will continue to assess the extent of damage to facilities and power lines essential for nuclear safety and security.

“The IAEA will continue to do everything in its power to reduce the risk of a nuclear incident during this tragic war,” he stated.

