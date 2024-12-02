Pacific Youth Hope Historic Hearing In The Hague Delivers Climate Justice Where COP Did Not

THE HAGUE, 2 December 2024: Save the Children is urging world leaders to heed the call of Pacific children and young people as a landmark action to clarify states’ obligations to tackle the climate crisis gets underway before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

After the world’s richest nations disappointed at COP29 - agreeing to a $300 billion (USD) annual climate finance goal that falls drastically short of addressing the escalating climate crisis - Pacific children and young people are now hoping that the ICJ will deliver climate justice and defend fundamental human rights, including children’s rights.

Vanuatu, along with a group of Pacific Island law students, have spearheaded the move to seek an advisory opinion from the ICJ that will define the legal obligations of countries to take climate action. On Monday the proceedings will open with a statement from Vanuatu, with Australia also expected to appear later that day.

Vanuatu’s delegation to The Hague includes a child representative who hopes to elevate and represent the voices of not only Vanuatu’s but the Pacific’s young people.

Save the Children Vanuatu NextGen Youth Ambassador, Vepaiamele, is from Vanuatu and turns 16 on the opening day of the ICJ public hearings, coinciding with Vanuatu’s court appearance. She says that while she would usually spend her birthday at home with friends and family, she feels it is critical to participate in civil society advocacy at The Hague to ensure children’s voices are heard.

Vepaiamele, 15, walking along the shoreline in Port Vila, Vanuatu / Supplied: Save The Children

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"I think adults should listen to children and young people, it's very important for our voices to be involved more in discussions around climate change because it is our future that really matters and climate change is endangering our future, it’s kind of in jeopardy," says Vepaiamele.

"As a young Ni-Vanuatu girl, I feel the effects of climate change every day of every year. I've experienced many cyclones. It can be kind of terrifying sometimes, especially the really strong ones. Every cyclone, our classrooms are destroyed, our homes are flattened to the ground, and hospitals and communication towers are ripped apart. And then there's also the mental health impacts, and we don't really talk about it that much, but it can really cause anxiety in children and young people."

In March last year, Vanuatu, one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world, was devastated by back-to-back Category 4 Tropical Cyclones Judy and Kevin, impacting more than 80% of the country’s population. In the most affected provinces of Tafea and Shefa, the twin cyclones destroyed or severely damaged 90% of homes. In October of the same year Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Lola further ravaged the country, causing additional infrastructure destruction, and resulting in more than 100,000 children experiencing interruptions to school, reduced access to healthcare and food insecurity, with many remote communities taking months to recover. The South Pacific tropical cyclone season returned again on 1 November 2024.

Polly Banks, Save the Children Vanuatu Country Director, who has also travelled to The Hague for the proceedings, says this is an historic juncture in international law and climate justice.

"The hearing before the Court goes to questions about the efficacy, equity and fairness of the current responses to climate change, which are particularly relevant for children, who have contributed the least to climate change but will be most affected by its consequences," said Ms Banks.

"Currently, only 2.4% of climate finance from multilateral funding sources is child-responsive . Even without the Court’s opinion, we know that states need to do far more to protect children from the worst impacts of this crisis, by significantly increasing climate finance to uphold children’s basic rights and access to health, education and protection.

"The principle of intergenerational equity requires the current generation of leaders and lawmakers to consider the needs of future generations when making decisions and taking action. Intergenerational equity is about the long-term future consequences of our actions and the interests of the people who must deal with those consequences."

Vepaiamele agrees, "It is fundamental that children’s voices, especially those in the Pacific, are heard by the ICJ because as youth, our experiences in the climate crisis should not be our reality - as it is slowly becoming. Young people and children should and are campaigning for climate action to protect our rights, so we can enjoy the same environment those before us have enjoyed, and what future generations also have a right to enjoy."

Save the Children has been working to elevate the voices of young people in the Pacific, including by working with young people in Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands to share their perspectives and experiences of the climate crisis. Save the Children has supported its NextGen Youth Ambassador and a Solomon Islands young person to travel to The Hague.

With climate change, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and severe, with children often bearing the brunt of these disasters. According to Save the Children analysis , about one in 8 children globally have been significantly impacted by the 10 biggest extreme weather events so far this year, having to flee their homes, becoming reliant on aid or missing out on school.

With the majority of the children affected living in low- and middle-income countries, world leaders need more than ever to prioritise the voices and experiences of children living with poverty, inequality and discrimination.

Save the Children is working in partnership with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and national governments to deliver child responsive climate action, including currently implementing two of the world's largest locally led adaptation projects in Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands.

Note:

From 2-13 December 2024, the International Court of Justice will hold public hearings on the request for an advisory opinion on the Obligations of States in respect of Climate Change. 98 States and 12 international organisations have expressed their intention to participate in the proceedings before the Court.

© Scoop Media

