The Global Development Conference (GDC) 2024 Concluded In Fiji

Suva, Fiji – November 29, 2024

The Global Development Conference (GDC) 2024 was hosted by the Global Development Network (GDN) in partnership with the Government of Fiji and The University of the South Pacific (USP) from November 26 to 28, 2024. The conference brought together climate experts, researchers, policymakers, civil society organisations, and students to engage in impactful discussions on advancing climate resilience within the local context.

This year’s conference was attended by a diverse group of over 700 participants from nearly 100 nationalities, with more than 200 attending in person and 500 joining online. Notably, 50% of the participants were women, highlighting the conference's commitment to inclusivity and gender equity. Together, they embodied the spirit of global collaboration.

The sessions explored critical themes of climate resilience, sustainable development, and innovative adaptation strategies, with a particular focus on the unique challenges and opportunities in the Pacific region, and local solutions. These sessions were organised by GDN, USP, the International Development Research Centre (IDRC), Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF), and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), featuring speakers from numerous leading development organisations worldwide. Over the course of the event, workshops hosted by GlobalDev, USP, FERDI, Live and Learn International, Impact Dragonfly, and Australian Catholic University addressed a wide range of topics aimed at enhancing climate awareness, communication, and skills development.

During the conference, finalists of the Global Development Awards Competition (GDAC) 2024 edition showcased their research and development projects, with the winners being announced and honoured at the conclusion of the conference by His Excellency Mr. Rokuichiro Michii, Ambassador of Japan to Fiji.

In his closing remarks, Hon. Professor Biman Prasad, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Government of Fiji emphasised that “This event is not only a milestone for Fiji, but also for the Blue Pacific – our region, the world’s most climate-vulnerable region. Building resilience is a necessity – it is not optional. I am keen for your research to help bridge the gap between evidence, policy, and action. We must work together to restore the primacy of evidence, good research, and science. This must be reflected not just in declarations of solid research, but in how you communicate your findings to a public that is becoming increasingly disillusioned. Being associated with GDN in the past, I know that it is doing a good job, and we as a government, as a country are honoured to host you!”

Jean-Louis Arcand, President of the Global Development Network said, “This conference has truly showcased the incredible possibilities that arise when we unite an audience of such exceptional calibre from around the world. The keyword of this conference is “heterogeneity” - fragmentation, but in a good sense in terms of diversity. This is one of the lessons when addressing climate change. A heartfelt thank you to the Government of Fiji and the University of the South Pacific for their unwavering support and collaboration, which have been instrumental in making this event a success. We at GDN are excited about the prospect of future partnerships with both the Government of Fiji and USP. We’re also deeply grateful to our sponsors for their invaluable contributions, enabling us to foster this remarkable global synergy.”

“This conference has been a remarkable testament to the need for collaboration in addressing global challenges. The successful partnership between GDN, USP, and the Government of Fiji underscores the strength of uniting regional expertise with international perspectives to drive impactful solutions. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our delegates, speakers, and facilitators for their invaluable insights, enthusiasm, and contributions, as well as to the countless individuals whose dedication brought this event to life. Together, we carry forward the urgency and commitment expressed throughout the conference to advance climate resilience and forge a sustainable future,” said The University of the South Pacific, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research), Professor Gurmeet Singh.

