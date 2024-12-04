Gaza: New Evacuation Order Affects More Than 2,000 In Khan Younis

More than 2,000 people have been impacted by a new Israeli evacuation order issued in Khan Younis governorate in Gaza, the UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA, reported on Tuesday.

Monday’s directive is the fourth such evacuation order for the area since July and covers about three square kilometres.

OCHA stressed once again that repeated evacuation orders – which are now in effect for about 80 per cent of the Gaza Strip – leave civilians exposed to the dangers of hostilities and deprived of access to essential services.

‘Tightening siege’ in the north

The agency noted that North Gaza governorate has been under a tightening siege for nearly two months, leaving between 65,000 and 75,000 people without regular access to food, water, electricity or reliable healthcare, as mass casualty incidents continue.

Meanwhile, aid partners report that the entire population of Gaza needs humanitarian assistance, including more than 58,000 people with disabilities who face further challenges in accessing food.

In the south, some people are skipping meals and searching through trash to find food, or resorting to desperate measures, including pushing relatives into early marriage or child labour.

Aid missions hampered

Despite the catastrophic situation, OCHA warned that humanitarian access continues to be obstructed.

“In November, out of 578 planned aid movements across Gaza that require coordination with Israeli authorities, 41 per cent were facilitated. More than a third were denied outright, and the rest were either impeded or cancelled due to security and logistical challenges.

OCHA reiterated that civilians must be able to receive the humanitarian assistance they need, adding “whether they move or whether they stay, they must have assistance and they must be protected – and those who flee must be allowed to return as soon as circumstances allow.”

