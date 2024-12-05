Ukraine: UNICEF Chief Urges Greater Protection For Children ‘caught In This Nightmare’

Catherine Russell, head of UN child rights agency, UNICEF, appealed for greater protection efforts by both the international community and the parties to the conflict, and a political solution to end the war.

"Children are depending on this Council to provide solutions. We cannot and we must not let them down,” she said.

Young lives shattered

Ms. Russell outlined the awful toll on young lives.

At least 2,406 boys and girls have been killed or injured since the war began in February 2022 - an average of two a day, according to UN verified numbers, though the true figure is likely far higher.

“Behind every number is a child with a name, a life story, and loved ones whose hopes and dreams have been shattered,” she said.

She noted that more and more youngsters are directly caught in the conflict.

“The UN verified more child casualties during the first nine months of 2024 than we did during all of 2023. This is the true cost of war, but it does not end there,” she said.

Here she pointed to the staggering number of people who have been uprooted by the fighting, with nearly 3.6 million displaced within Ukraine and almost twice as many, 6.7 million, now refugees.

Living and learning underground

Due to the continual risks of attacks, children in some areas of the country are now sheltering up to six hours a day sheltering in basements and other damp dark spaces, she continued.

Furthermore, almost 1,500 educational institutions and more than 660 health facilities have been damaged or destroyed in the war. In some cities such as Kharkiv, classrooms and playgrounds have been replaced with underground makeshift schools, including in metro stations.

The onset of winter means children are exposed to freezing temperatures. The situation has been made worse by Russia’s increased attacks on Ukraine’s power grid, which have reduced energy capacity to just half of what is required during the colder months.

"Some parts of Ukraine are experiencing power outages for 18 hours a day. As a result, many children in Ukraine are left without essentials such as heating, safe water and sanitation,” she said.

Mental health woes

The war is also taking a terrible toll on children’s mental health and robbing them of their childhood, she continued.

"Children are impacted by the constant threat and fear of attacks or violence, the loss of loved ones, the separation of families due to displacement, and the disruption of education – including isolation due to long-term online learning,” she said.

As the war continues, UNICEF and partners are working tireless to meet the immediate humanitarian needs of children and families. This includes working with municipalities to keep heating systems operational throughout the winter.

Although they are doing their utmost, Ms. Russell stressed the need for more action.

End violations against children

“We again call for the support of Members of this Security Council, and the parties to this conflict to take immediate steps to protect children caught in this nightmare,” she said.

All parties to the conflict must abide by international humanitarian and human rights law and end grave violations against children, she said, while attacks on energy infrastructure, health facilities and schools must immediately cease.

Parties must also refrain from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, as well as use of landmines, cluster munitions and such weapons which have a disproportionate impact on children.

Reunite families, allow humanitarian access

As UNICEF remains deeply concerned about the number of children who have been separated from their families, Ms. Russell urged parties to prioritize family tracing and reunification, and refrain from taking any actions that would alter a child’s nationality or make it more difficult for them to be reunified.

"UNICEF continues to offer our support for the return and reintegration of all children in line with the Convention on the Rights of the Child,” she said.

"And finally, the United Nations and partners should have safe and unfettered humanitarian access to all children and families in Ukraine who need aid or protection services, including in non-Government-controlled areas.”

