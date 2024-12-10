Opening Remarks By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk At Press Conference Ahead Of Human Rights Day On 10 December

Geneva, 9 December 2024

Good morning,

It is always good to see the UN Geneva Press Corps. I understand this year marks the 75th anniversary of the UN correspondents’ association in Geneva. I warmly congratulate you for your sustained reporting on human rights and humanitarian issues. More than ever, we need and the world needs quality journalism.

Of course, I appreciate that the extraordinary events in Syria are very much on your minds, and I will come to that shortly.

But let me start with Human Rights Day, which we mark tomorrow, at a time when human rights are not only violated, but also increasingly instrumentalized. As I look back at the year, I would like to highlight three key issues that continue to have massive ramifications for human rights around the world.

First, the proliferation of armed conflict, the erosion of respect for international law in the conduct of hostilities, and the apparent indifference of powerful actors to immense numbers of casualties and suffering.

Second, the blurring of lines between reality and fiction. In this mega-election year, we witnessed an increase in the politics of diversion and even gaslighting, and the dangerous proliferation of disinformation.

And third, the focus on waging war and disinformation as a distraction from some of the biggest challenges to our long-term security – the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss, as well as the huge inequalities in the world.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The disregard for international law and apparent indifference to civilian lives and infrastructure have been starkly in focus in the conflict in Israel, the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Lebanon, as well as in Ukraine, Sudan and Myanma, to name a few very stark examples. My Office has continued to report to the world, in detail, on the human suffering wrought in conflict.

In Syria yesterday, we saw a regime driven from power following decades of brutal repression, and after nearly 14 years of relentless conflict. Hundreds of thousands of lives were lost during this time, more than 100,000 people disappeared, and some 14 million were driven from their homes, often in the most atrocious circumstances. I’ve met many of them over the years, witnessed their despair and trauma as they bore testimony to the most serious human rights violations committed against them, including torture and the use of chemical weapons.

Yesterday, Syrians took to the streets with much hope and much anxiety for the future. Hope that this would be an opportunity for the country to build a future grounded in human rights, freedom and justice. And anxiety because so much is uncertain.

Any political transition must ensure accountability for perpetrators of serious violations, and guarantee that those responsible are held to account. It is imperative that all evidence be collected and preserved meticulously for future use. Reform of the security apparatus will be key. This transition must also ensure that the tragedy of missing people is addressed.

Hostilities are reportedly ongoing in some parts of Syria, including in the northeast. It is really important, imperative in fact, that all parties abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights law.

All measures must be taken to ensure the protection of all minorities, and to avert reprisals and acts of revenge.

The only way forward is a nationally owned political process that brings an end to the litany of suffering, fulfils the aspirations of all Syrians, and ensures truth, justice, reparation, healing and reconciliation. It is essential that the human rights of all Syrians are at the core of such a process, through meaningful and inclusive participation, including notably of women and young people. Syria’s sovereignty, unity independence and territorial integrity must be restored. My Office is ready to support the transition process.

This year has been marked by horrific numbers of people killed and severely injured in conflict, on and off the battlefield.

Just this past weekend, at least 184 people were killed in violence orchestrated by the leader of a powerful gang in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, in the Cité Soleil area. These latest killings bring the death toll just this year in Haiti to a staggering 5,000 people.

We need to stem the flow of arms into Haiti, Sudan and Myanmar; to put on notice those providing arms, including to Israel and non-State armed actors in Lebanon, Syria, the Occupied Palestinian Territory, that international law requires States to exercise care that weapons they provide are not used to commit violations. We need to insist that it is not okay, and not legal, to use anti-personnel mines in Ukraine, it is not okay to provide them for use there, and it is not okay to reduce the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.

Instead, there should be an all-out effort by States to make it harder – not easier – to use such horrific weapons in the first place. I urge all States to refrain from taking any steps that could fuel conflict and lead to further escalation.

The cost of war is so high. The human toll is incalculable.

States need to do all in their power to insist that such senseless conflicts and suffering end.

The world must turn away from the death spiral of militarized approaches to security, and find its way back to mediation, dialogue, negotiation and confidence-building.

We need to stand in solidarity, and insist on the protection of the human rights of Syrians of all ethnic and religious groups, of Ukrainians and Russians affected by repression, for Palestinians and Israelis, for Sudanese, for the diverse peoples of Myanmar, for people on all sides.

It is time for renewed activism, for overcoming divisions and forging alliances for peace-making.

The viral spread of disinformation on social platforms and in some traditional media, including State-sponsored and State-funded disinformation campaigns, is sowing divisions and hatred, and discrediting human rights defenders, independent journalism and international institutions.

People in leadership positions must stop the “othering” that dehumanizes entire communities, fuels hatred and violence, and feeds toxic ideologies and racism, including white supremacism.

There has been a worrying proliferation this year of politicians who scapegoat minorities, blaming them for depriving people of their economic, social, cultural rights, invoking so-called “family or cultural values”. This amounts in reality to anti-human rights and anti-human values.

And unfortunately, in my line of work, I also see a strong tendency to shoot the messenger – rather than focus on the seriousness of the message and engage in meaningful debate around difficult issues.

But we cannot lose the profound values and principles underpinning human rights.

We need to go back to the basics.

Human rights are not abstract ideas or ideologies. They are about who we are, and how we live. They are grounded in facts, in law and in compassion. They embody our needs and our hopes.

A safe home. Food and clean water. Health care. Education. Decent work and a liveable minimum wage. To live in peace. To be free to express your opinion. Human rights do not belong to any political party, or to any region of the world.

They belong to all of us.

They are simple, powerful ideas that motivate people to stand up for themselves and for others. And with all the pushback, the extreme human suffering, and the gaslighting we are dealing with today, we need to double down and insist on respect for the human rights of all.

We need to invest in human rights.

States and political leaders, businesses and community leaders, in fact all of us, need to support, defend, preserve and strengthen the fundamental human rights values. And support those at the forefront of this challenge - human rights defenders, civil society groups and grassroots human rights movements.

In my role, I encounter great suffering and despair, but also see glimmers of hope and determination. I see vibrant networks for human rights around the world – people joining forces to combat discrimination, to build allies, to counter disinformation with facts and with compassion.

People – young and not so young – are taking to the streets, going to their lawmakers and to the courts to fight for their rights and those of others, for climate action and against discrimination. People are calling on their leaders to work for equality, justice and peace, using their voices and their votes, and defending their freedoms, their democratic institutions, and the future of their planet.

It is crucial that States summon the leadership and political energy required to tackle the massive, ongoing and worsening catastrophe that is the triple planetary crisis. I am concerned by the lack of ambition shown in the most recent climate negotiations, and by reports that some countries are considering backing out of their commitments to climate action. We cannot continue like this. States have a legal obligation to prevent foreseeable harm to their people and their rights.

It is also crucial that States and political leaders support and defend international institutions. It is intolerable that the institutions themselves become the object of unrelenting attack for doing their job, without consequence.

In Yemen, 50 humanitarian and human rights staff, including eight of my own colleagues, have now been detained, arbitrarily and without any access for us, for six months. And counting. This is unacceptable.

States must also ensure that international institutions are adequately funded.

Funding for human rights represents less than five per cent of the total regular budget of the United Nations – and the liquidity crisis that has impacted the entire UN Secretariat has had significant consequences for the UN Human Rights Office. With strong headwinds and much uncertainty ahead, ensuring an adequately funded UN Human Rights Office is essential.

For this Human Rights Day, I invite you and all of us to build and support alliances in your own lives, cities, communities, and workplaces to stand in defence of the human rights and dignity of every person.

© Scoop Media

