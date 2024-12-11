Israel’s Updated Position On Developments In Syria

Official update on Israel’s stance regarding recent developments in Syria and their broader implications for the region.

Syria Developments – Updated Messages

Regional Establishment by Iran: The Iranian control of Syria was artificial, and their aspirations to dominate the region have failed in light of current realities.

The Iranian occupation of Syria is over. Assad’s reliance on foreign support, rather than the backing of his people, has weakened his position, signalling the potential end of his reign. Similarly, Lebanon’s people deserve freedom from Iranian control. Israel’s Position on the Situation in Syria: Israel’s primary concern remains the safety of its citizens. The IDF will take necessary measures to protect residents of the Golan Heights and the entirety of Israel.

Over the weekend, armed personnel violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement by entering the border area and attacking UNDOF positions. In response, the IDF has temporarily secured critical areas to ensure security and prevent scenarios similar to October 7.

Israel remains committed to the Disengagement Agreement and expects compliance once a capable entity emerges on the Syrian side.

Extremist organizations holding control in Syria espouse radical ideologies, and Israel maintains conservative expectations while closely monitoring developments.

Precision strikes were carried out on strategic weapon sites, other systems of mass destruction, and long distance missiles and rockets – so these don’t fall into the hands of extremist organizations.

Israel is determined to prevent Hezbollah’s rearmament in Lebanon and will disrupt Iranian weapon smuggling through Syria.

These actions reinforce Israel’s role as a stabilizing and powerful force in the region. Protection of Minorities: Israel emphasizes the importance of protecting minorities in Syria, including Kurds, Druze, Christians, and Alawites.

The international community has a moral obligation to ensure these minorities receive a degree of autonomy in any future Syrian agreement.

The international community has a moral obligation to the Kurds who fought bravely against ISIS and are a stabilizing force in Syria. Israel is in contact with the US and other countries in regards to this subject.

This update underlines Israel’s strategic measures to ensure regional stability and its commitment to international cooperation in safeguarding vulnerable communities.

