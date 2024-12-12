Uprooted Syrians Mulling Return Mustn’t Be Pushed, Says UNHCR

10 December 2024

For those forced to flee the country’s 13-year war, “they are considering how safe Syria is to return to, and how far their rights will be respected before they can make an informed, voluntary decision to return home; they must be given the space to do so without any pressure”, said Shabia Mantoo, a spokesperson from the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

All refugees have the fundamental right to return to their country of origin at a time of their choosing, and overturns must be voluntary, dignified and safe, she insisted.

Asylum protection

Since Syria’s long and brutal war began in 2011 when the suppression of popular anti-Government protests sparked an armed conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands, seven million Syrians have been displaced internally and more than five million have fled to neighbouring countries and beyond, according to UNHCR.

That represents almost half the country's pre-war population of 23 million.

Asked about the new policy from some host countries in Europe to suspend decisions on Syrian asylum claims after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, Ms. Mantoo reiterated that “any Syrian or anyone seeking international protection must be able to access asylum procedures and have their application examined fully and individually on its merits”.

Aid challenges

Since 28 November, “more than one million people – mostly women and children – have been displaced across Idlib, Aleppo, Hama and Homs, after a coalition of opposition forces, led by the armed Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), launched an offensive from its stronghold of Idlib, seizing dozens of localities and the strategic cities of Aleppo, Hama and Homs, before reaching the capital, Damascus.

Some of the displaced have reportedly been returning home in recent days, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Spokesperson Jens Laerke also noted that humanitarian operations in affected areas including Homs, Hama, and Damascus have recommenced.

“As of yesterday, all humanitarian organizations in Idlib and northern Aleppo have resumed operations”, Mr. Laerke said, adding that the three border crossings from Türkiye used by the UN to deliver assistance into Syria have remained open.

Humanitarian push

Najat Rochdi, Deputy Special Envoy for Syria, convened a meeting of the Humanitarian Task Force in Geneva, calling for protection of civilians to be prioritized and international law to be respected by all parties.

She called on Member States with leverage to ensure the safe passage of civilians fleeing hostilities. Essential infrastructure, including schools and healthcare facilities must be preserved and pathways left open for civilians to flee violence safely or return home.

Ms. Rochdi pledged to keep engaging with Syrians across all sectors, underscoring the international community’s responsibility to prevent further destabilization.

Unimpeded humanitarian access is essential, she stressed. Despite the ever-growing needs the humanitarian response continues to face a severe funding shortfall, with less than one-third of the $4.1 billion required for 2024 secured.

Hospitals struggling to cope

UN agencies and partners are providing basic assistance in the northwest, including to those newly displaced; food, health and nutrition services have been provided, as well as support for access to clean water in Aleppo, said OCHA’s Jens Laerke.

But health facilities are reportedly overwhelmed, with major hospitals operating at limited capacity owing to shortages of staff, medicine and supplies. Humanitarian partners continue to provide trauma care, maintain blood banks and administer vaccinations.

