World News In Brief: Humanitarians Still Held In Yemen, Mystery Illness In DR Congo, Dire Needs In Haiti

6 December 2024

Houthi rebels are holding more than 50 staff from the UN, international and national non-governmental organizations (NGOs), civil society, and diplomatic missions, in addition to four other UN personnel detained in 2021 and 2023.

International law violated, aid efforts hindered

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the Secretary-General acknowledged the recent release of one of the Organization’s staff members and two NGO workers, but recalled that the continued arbitrary detention of dozens of others is unacceptable and constitutes a violation of international law.

“These detentions threaten the safety of humanitarian personnel and significantly impair efforts to assist millions of people in need. These actions are inconsistent with genuine engagement in peace efforts,” he said.

The UN, NGOs and other international partners are working through all possible channels and authorities to secure the immediate release of the detained personnel.

WHO infection control experts rush to DR Congo to probe mystery illness

To the Democratic Republic of the Congo, DRC, where UN infection control experts have been deployed to help investigate a mystery illness that has left 30 people dead, out of nearly 400 confirmed cases.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Symptoms include headaches, coughing, fever, breathing difficulties and anaemia, but the World Health Organization (WHO) said that laboratory testing is needed to determine the cause of the illness.

The infection surfaced in Panzi, a remote locality in Kwango province in the southwest of the country, hundreds of kilometres from the capital Kinshasa.

Hard to reach

Access by road is difficult and so far, the disease has been reported in seven of Kwango province’s 30 health zones. A respiratory disease such as Influenza or COVID-19 is being investigated as a possible cause, as well as malaria and measles.

The WHO experts – who include epidemiologists and infection prevention and control officers – will join DR Congo’s National Rapid Response Team.

A local UN health agency team has already been supporting authorities in Kwango province since the end of November to reinforce disease surveillance and identify cases.

UN and partners respond to dire needs in Haiti

The humanitarian situation remains dire for millions of people across Haiti, the UN warned on Friday.

Insecurity continues to impact the capital, Port-au-Prince, with tens of thousands of people remaining uprooted since the escalation of gang violence last month.

Thousands more in both the north and south of the country are affected by ongoing floods.

The UN and partners are supporting authorities and providing assistance to people in need.

Water and food for thousands

Over the past week, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and partners have distributed more than 900,000 litres of water to more than 60,000 displaced people in 26 sites across the capital region.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) also provided more than 95,000 hot meals to some 24,000 displaced people across four sites in Port-au-Prince.

Furthermore, mobile medical clinics operated by UN migration agency IOM were made accessible to about 14,000 people at four displacement sites this week.

Meanwhile in the south, humanitarians are supporting and coordinating the floods response – alongside local authorities. They are also providing emergency aid including hygiene kits and blankets, as well as implementing cash transfer activities.

Severe funding shortfall

Despite ongoing efforts, financial support for humanitarian operations is lacking.

As the end of the year approaches, the $674 million 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan for Haiti remains only 43 per cent funded, with $290 million received.

The UN has called for immediate additional funding to ensure that the dire situation does not further deteriorate.

© Scoop Media

