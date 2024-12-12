Diplomatic Engagement Still The Key To Peace In Yemen: UN Envoy

11 December 2024

Delivering his final briefing for the year, Hans Grundberg noted that 2024 was marked by immense turmoil and tragedy across the Middle East region, where far too many people – including in Yemen – have endured profound loss due to violent conflicts.

“With the last months’ dramatic developments in Lebanon and Syria, it should be obvious to all that the Middle East is in urgent need of stabilization. This includes Yemen,” he said.

Pathway to peace

In Yemen, Government forces, who are backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and Houthi rebels, have been fighting for over a decade. The country is among the top humanitarian crises in the world and economic deterioration is deepening.

Furthermore, following the start of the war in Gaza, the Houthis – also known as Ansar Allah - have been firing on commercial ships plying the Red Sea and even launched missiles and drones at some Israeli cities.

Mr. Grundberg recalled that Yemen has taken several positive steps in recent years, namely the UN-brokered truce agreement in 2022, two major exchanges of conflict-related detainees, and commitments made last year by all sides to advance peace efforts under a UN roadmap.

He said these actions “demonstrate that diplomatic engagement by the UN, regional powers, and international actors, remains the most effective pathway to achieving sustainable peace.”

‘Capitalize on these moments’

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The UN envoy stressed the critical need for the parties, the region, and the international community to “capitalize on these moments in order to not miss the chance to take clear steps towards peace,” otherwise the suffering of the Yemeni people will continue.

He said ending the war is a choice that remains within reach of the warring sides.

“I urge the parties to actively engage with my efforts on the roadmap, which would deliver a ceasefire, economic measures such as the sustainable payment of salaries, and preparing for an inclusive political process,” he said.

“I firmly believe this is still possible. However, swift action is imperative if they wish to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis and restore hope for a peaceful future.”

Detentions continue, along with Red Sea attacks

Mr. Grundberg also reiterated his call for the immediate and unconditional release of UN staff and other humanitarian, civil society, diplomatic and private sector personnel who have been arbitrarily detained by the Houthis for six months now.

He said Houthi activity in the Red Sea, and attacks on Israel, remain ongoing, and the United States and the United Kingdom continue to launch airstrikes in response.

“These developments, which have persisted over the course of the year, have shrunk the space for my mediation efforts,” he said.

“I will encourage all involved to take the necessary steps to create a conducive environment for the conflict in Yemen to be resolved. Failure to do so will only encourage those who call for a return to war.”

Fragility in Yemen

Meanwhile, the fragile situation within Yemen persists along multiple frontlines, with ongoing flare ups. This includes recent escalations in eastern Ta’iz, and a drone attack on a crowded marketplace that killed six people and seriously wounded many more.

“Such incidents underscore the urgent need for a ceasefire agreement,” he said, adding that his Office continues to engage with military and security officials from both sides.

Commit to peace

Mr. Grundberg said he continues consultations with a wide spectrum of Yemeni society, which includes holding a dialogue series with political parties and co-sponsoring the 7th Feminist Summit, held in Aden.

He also reported on his recent engagement with Yemeni and international stakeholders in numerous locations.

“In all those engagements, I carried the same message: a peaceful resolution in Yemen is possible, and continuing international unity and support towards that goal is essential,” he said.

“Only through a shared commitment and decisive action can we create and maintain an environment conducive to effective mediation and realize the sustainable, inclusive and just peace that the Yemeni people have yearned for and rightly deserve.”

Millions in need: UN relief chief

The Council received an update on the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, where 19.5 million people are in need, up from 18.2 million at the beginning of the year.

In his first briefing to ambassadors, newly appointed UN Humanitarian Coordinator Tom Fletcher said 2024 has been “a deeply challenging year” for the country, with ongoing conflict, regional escalation, a deepening economic crisis and increased threats to the safety and security of aid workers.

“Attacks from and on Yemen have risked damage to vital seaport infrastructure; endangered the flow of essential food, fuel and other imports on which millions of Yemenis depend; and threatened an unprecedented oil spill,” he said.

Struggling to survive

He noted that in Government-controlled areas, the Yemeni currency has hit successive record lows as oil and gas exports remain obstructed. In some locations, food costs have risen by nearly 30 per cent compared to last year.

Furthermore, basic services have faltered, and families are increasingly turning to alternative ways to survive, including child marriage.

He highlighted other challenges, including a cholera outbreak that has affected more than 200,000 people, and flooding that displaced more than half a million.

Meanwhile, humanitarians have faced funding cuts which have forced vital programmes to close. Still, they have supported an estimated 7.8 million people this year despite the obstacles.

“Above all, we will stay and deliver support to address human suffering whenever and wherever it is found, based on need alone,” he said.

Keep lifelines open

Mr. Fletcher appealed for the Council to ensure humanitarian lifelines in Yemen are protected in conflict.

He urged ambassadors to use their influence to secure full respect for international law, which includes ensuring critical infrastructure is spared.

“It is particularly critical that Yemen’s Red Sea ports remain operational and available for imports – they are lifelines for millions of people,” he said.

He called for the full support for humanitarian funding, as $2.5 billion is required to reach more than 10 million people across Yemen.

“Finally, Special Envoy Grundberg must be backed to secure a lasting resolution to the conflict in Yemen. This is essential to ending the decade-long cycle of humanitarian suffering,” he concluded.

© Scoop Media

