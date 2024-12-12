How To Make Festive Meals More Animal And Climate Friendly

This holiday season, Compassion in World Farming is urging the public to make a few tweaks to their festive food to make it more animal and climate friendly.

The animal welfare and environmental NGO has released tailored tips for futureproofing festive favourites. With the impacts of climate change already felt in our food system, these simple, science-backed swaps can help ensure we can continue to enjoy traditional feasts in Christmases to come.

Scientific studies show that some of the season’s most popular foods are also amongst the worst culprits for driving climate change. But eating less, higher-welfare animal sourced foods, or swapping them entirely for plant-based alternatives, is a better gift for animals and the planet.

Globally, the livestock sector emits more greenhouse gases (GHGs) than the direct emissions of all the world’s planes, trains and cars, combined. Billions of animals suffer cruelty every year in cramped and barren indoor conditions, rarely or never going outside. And factory farms - where most meat is produced – are also a significant source of air, soil and water pollution.

The billions of farmed fish in our food system can emit more than double the greenhouse gases (per 100g protein) of plant-based alternatives, and it can take 350 wild-caught fish to raise just one salmon, making it inefficient and wasteful. Whether your festive fish is farmed in cramped conditions, or taken directly from the river or sea, it’s likely to have suffered from a painful slaughter, as well as having contributed to ecosystem collapse.

For better animal, human and planetary health, Compassion’s More Money More Meat report recommends that people in high income countries should eat on average no more than 43g of meat, 28g of fish, 250g of dairy per day, and two small eggs per week.

For a kinder, more planet-friendly festive season, Compassion has the following tips:



Eat less and better meat or try a plant-based alternative . When buying festive favourites such as pigs in blankets, chicken or turkey, choose a high-welfare option from a free-range or organic farm. Or instead, consider trying a meat substitute or plant-based option such as lentil loaf or nut roast, as these emit less than half the greenhouse gases of meat.



. When buying festive favourites such as pigs in blankets, chicken or turkey, choose a high-welfare option from a free-range or organic farm. Or instead, consider trying a meat substitute or plant-based option such as lentil loaf or nut roast, as these emit less than half the greenhouse gases of meat. Avoid carnivorous and farmed fish, such as salmon . Instead opt for plant-based alternatives, or pick a much smaller portion of wild-caught fish.



. Instead opt for plant-based alternatives, or pick a much smaller portion of wild-caught fish. Choose higher welfare dairy options or consider swapping for plant-based creams, cheeses and butters , which can be just as indulgent. Cheese can emit around five times the greenhouse gases of tofu, while dairy milk can emit three times more than a soya alternative. Intensive dairy farms are also cruel, separating calves from their mothers within days, and while a dairy cow naturally lives to the age of 20, on intensive farms they are killed after around just 5 years.



, which can be just as indulgent. Cheese can emit around five times the greenhouse gases of tofu, while dairy milk can emit three times more than a soya alternative. Intensive dairy farms are also cruel, separating calves from their mothers within days, and while a dairy cow naturally lives to the age of 20, on intensive farms they are killed after around just 5 years. Ensure eggs are from cage-free farms. Many seasonal classics such as Yorkshire puddings and Christmas cake contain eggs, so either make your own with free-range or organic eggs or opt for a plant-based alternative. Unless the ingredients label specifies that the eggs were from a cage-free system, it’s likely they come from hens reared in cruel cramped cages. Some retailers ensure that their own label products only contain cage-free eggs as ingredients.

Eloise Shavelar, Global Head of Campaigns at Compassion in World Farming said:

“Many people care about animal welfare and our natural environment, so we’re urging you and others to make kinder food choices for both animals and our planet this holiday season.

“Unfortunately, some of the most popular foods we eat at this time of the year are the worst for driving the climate crisis, but with a few small tweaks, like eating less but higher-welfare meat, or choosing plant-based alternatives, we can all still enjoy delicious festive foods and make a difference for animals, people, and our planet.”

For more information about how to end factory farming and switch to a fairer and kinder global food system visit www.END.IT

