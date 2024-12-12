"Making Waves - Navigators Of Hong Kong Cinema" Film Festival Being Held In Australia

06 December

"Making Waves - Navigators of Hong Kong Cinema", a touring Hong Kong film programme, is being held in Australia, showcasing six new and restored Hong Kong films to film lovers in Australia. The film festival, presented by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Sydney (Sydney ETO) and the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Film Festival in Australia, is financially supported by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau.

The Sydney ETO hosted receptions before the screening of "The Last Dance" in Sydney on November 28 and "Love Lies" in Melbourne on December 5. More than 170 guests across the filming, cultural, government, business and media sectors attended the receptions in the two cities to exchange ideas with relevant actors, directors and producers and learn about the vibrant and innovative film productions of Hong Kong.

Speaking at the opening ceremonies, the Acting Director of the Sydney ETO, Mr Timothy Chau, said that the Government is committed to further nurturing Hong Kong's arts and culture sector, including the film industry. To realise the positioning of Hong Kong as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th FiveYear Plan, the Government has been supporting the development of the Hong Kong film industry through the Film Development Fund.

"We have also been organising and subsidising screenings of Hong Kong films in international film festivals in different overseas and Mainland cities, so that audiences from around the world can enjoy great Hong Kong films and know more about the unique charm of Hong Kong through these exciting movies," Mr Chau added.

Six Hong Kong movies, namely "The Last Dance", "Love Lies", "Stuntman", "The Unwavering Brotherhood", "Peg O' My Heart" and the restored classic "Happy Together", were showcased in Sydney from November 28 to 30 and are being screened in Melbourne from December 5 to 7. Director Anselm Chan and actress Michelle Wai of "The Last Dance", director Ho Miu-ki and producer Chan Hing-kai of "Love Lies", directors Albert Leung, Herbert Leung and actor Philip Ng of "Stuntman", as well as director Terry Ng and actor Mark Cheng of "The Unwavering Brotherhood", participated in the sharing sessions with audience members after the screenings of the respective films.

