Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

From Prison Sentences For Online Posts To Malicious Spyware Attacks, This Year’s IGF Host Is Entrenched In Abuse

Sunday, 15 December 2024, 11:57 pm
Press Release: Access Now

12 December

With the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) 2024 starting this December 15, the stark contradiction between digital repression in Saudi Arabia — this year’s host country — and the IGF’s mission of fostering inclusive digital spaces and human rights couldn’t be more glaring. The Saudi government continues to escalate its crackdown on freedom of expression, with over 300 people executed in 2024 alone, including more than 100 foreign nationals. Authorities routinely engage in arbitrary arrests, unfair trials, and severe sentences to suppress dissent and control public spaces.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Ahead of the event, Access Now, along with 20 other civil society organizations, is demanding that Saudi authorities release all prisoners of conscience and ensure the safety of all IGF attendees. In a statement published today, the organizations urge that IGF participants — including states, international organizations, and individuals — must publicly advocate for the release of detainees and address the ongoing human rights crisis in Saudi Arabia. Unless urgent steps are taken to address these violations, the IGF risks becoming a platform for legitimizing repression.

“The Internet Governance Forum has been a critical fora for centering human rights in tech policy discussions, and Saudi Arabia can’t be allowed to use it to whitewash its abhorrent human rights record,” says Marwa Fatafta, MENA Policy and Advocacy Director at Access Now. “How can this year’s IGF claim to promote digital rights while people in Saudi Arabia face egregious prison sentences for tweeting and editing Wikipedia pages — the international community must speak up!”

Read the joint statement: https://www.accessnow.org/press-release/joint-statement-saudi-arabia-internet-governance-forum-2024/

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 