The Seventh Edition Of Time Space Existence Is Set To Open In Venice On 10 May

The European Cultural Centre (ECC) is thrilled to announce an upcoming chapter for its Time Space Existence exhibition. The seventh edition of the biennial architecture is set to return to Venice from 10 May until 23 November 2025. The iconic venues of Palazzo Bembo, Palazzo Mora, and Marinaressa Gardens will transform once again to present innovative projects and contribute to the global discussion within the architecture community.

An international and eclectic group of architects, urban planners, designers, academic institutions, and multidisciplinary creatives will come together to reimagine new ways of living and rethink architecture through a wider lens. Time Space Existence will offer professionals the opportunity to showcase ongoing projects, groundbreaking proposals, and utopian visions of architectural expression. As a dynamic platform, the exhibition aspires to serve as a living workshop, where established and emerging practitioners collaborate to present their perspectives on the current state of architecture and the built environment.

2025 Exhibiting Practitioners

The European Cultural Centre is delighted to unveil that Holcim will once again participate in the show, this time in partnership with Pritzker Prize-winner Alejandro Aravena and his Chile-based architectural practice, Elemental. Together, they will launch a resilient housing project with a carbon-neutral footprint, built with Holcim’s advanced sustainable concrete solutions. Canadian studio Henriquez Partners will enrich the conversation with an installation exploring natural intelligence, while the Lima-based non-profit organisation Semillas will present a research project focused on the participatory design of an educational space, constructed using local materials, in close collaboration with the community. Additionally, Enter Projects Asia will embrace a responsible design by using natural materials, and incorporating them into the project to promote sustainable practices and celebrate local craftsmanship.

The exhibition will also foster conversations led by universities and research groups from around the world. Princeton University, Virginia Tech, and Future Cities Laboratory are just a few of the esteemed institutions that will exhibit in 2025, featuring groundbreaking research from their laboratories. The complete list of exhibitors will be unveiled closer to the group show’s opening in Spring 2025.

Urgency to Repair, Regenerate, and Reuse

Next year’s iteration of the show will investigate the urgency to Repair, Regenerate, and Reuse. Practitioners are invited to take into consideration the current global needs, to develop solutions that are led by environmental consciousness. It is essential to adopt a circular approach to reduce the environmental impact of the building and construction industry. This perspective advocates for a shift toward practices that prioritise reuse, repair, and regeneration, fostering a more harmonious relationship with our planet’s ecosystems. Additionally, by drawing inspiration from indigenous architectural practices, which often embody principles of sustainability, resourcefulness, and respect for the natural environment; architects, designers, engineers, and planners are called upon to leverage their creative influence and advocacy skills to drive critical changes, promoting the development of a sustainable and regenerative built environment.

Reusing buildings, architectural structures and materials, demand a level of knowledge comparable to, if not greater than, that required for new constructions and products. In this context, architects are cultivating new expertise and defining their roles in the realm of reuse. Their approaches range from dedicating their practice exclusively to working with existing structures to innovating ways to expand markets for reclaimed materials. Time Space Existence 2025 will serve as a dynamic platform for showcasing these projects and research through architectural models, site-specific installations, and exhibits featuring innovative materials.

Historical venues in the heart of Venice

Time Space Existence is set to take place in three historical venues in the heart of Venice. Palazzo Mora, a 300-year-old Venetian palace, provides a distinctive venue brimming with historic charm. Its versatile spaces make it an ideal setting for site-specific installations, seamlessly blending history with contemporary design. Palazzo Bembo, a 15th-century venue facing the Grand Canal, offers a perfect blend of white cube spaces and frescoed ceilings, making it an optimal setting for showcasing striking projects. The Marinaressa Gardens, situated near Piazza San Marco and overlooking the lagoon, result in the perfect canvas for installations that seamlessly harmonise with the natural landscape.

Global discourse

With its rich cultural heritage and forward-looking spirit of innovation, Venice 2025 will stand as one of the most important destinations on the global stage. Participants of Time Space Existence will join a worldwide community of architects, critics, and scholars, all contributing to the international discourse shaping the future of architecture.

© Scoop Media

