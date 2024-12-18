Palau Customs Launches E-Payment System For Seamless Customs Duty And Tax Payments

[16 December 2024; Republic of Palau] In a major step toward enhancing efficiency and streamlining trade processes, the Bureau of Customs and Border Protection (BCBP) of the Republic of Palau has implemented an electronic payment system.

This innovative solution developed by the United Nations Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) ASYCUDA Pacific Programme, allows traders and importers to pay customs duties and taxes online, eliminating the need for physical visits to the customs office.

The e-payment system is designed by the ASYCUDA expert as requested by BCBP, to significantly reduce the time required for customs payments, enabling users to complete transactions instantaneously from anywhere, at any time.

The real-time nature of the e-payment system ensures that payments are reflected instantly in the ASYCUDA system (an automated customs management software), facilitating immediate access to receipts.

The development of this system over the last few months marks a significant milestone in Palau’s efforts to integrate digital solutions into its customs procedures, ultimately benefiting the trade community and contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

Therefore, importers can now make secure payments online, further streamlining the import process and enhancing overall efficiency.

During the official launch of the e-payment system, the President of the Republic of Palau, Mr. Surangel Whipps Jr. shared that the process was ongoing for the last two years.

“Today we celebrate the start of the online payment system,” Mr. Whipps Jr. said.

“Ultimately our goal was to modernize the system, to make it more efficient, to make it more customer friendly. And part of the efficiency is to make sure it gets done quickly so people don’t have to wait,” he highlighted.

Noting that change is often difficult, Mr. Whipps Jr. further acknowledged the businesses and public for adapting to the initiative.

The UN Trade and Development’s Regional Coordinator for Asia and the Pacific, Mr. Jayvee Santos, said Palau implemented the online program with a remarkable speed.

“Palau was able to do it in a matter of months and it is a great testament to coordination between Customs and other government teams, and motivation for innovation,” Mr. Santos stated.

The successful implementation of the e-payment system was supported by the European Union funded Improving Pacific Islands Customs and Trade (IMPACT) Project implemented by the UN Trade and Development.

For more information about the new e-payment system, please visit website: https://bcbp.pw/ or contact the BCBP.

A simple video demonstrating the step-by-step guide to using the e-payment system is also available to users here: https://bcbp.pw/?p=4256

