World News In Brief: Migrants Day, Hunger In The Arab World, Arbitrary Arrests In South Sudan

18 December 2024

Tragically, the year also saw the highest death toll of migrants in transit.

“These challenges are made worse by the rising tide of mis- and disinformation and hate speech which sows division and distorts the valuable contributions migrants are making each and every day,” said Secretary-General António Guterres.

The potential of safe and well-managed migration remains clear, as migrants boost economies, address labour shortages in aging societies and drive innovation globally.

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration third report underscores the urgency of addressing migrant safety. Since 2014, nearly 70,000 migrants have died or gone missing, with the true numbers likely higher.

The report calls for stronger international cooperation to prevent migrant deaths, enhance identification efforts, and support affected families.

Meanwhile, the issue of migrant smuggling continues to pose severe risks. According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), smugglers exploit barriers to legal migration, profiting from the desperation of those fleeing conflict or poverty.

Ending migrant ‘smuggling’

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The UN Protocol against Smuggling of Migrants serves as the primary legal framework to combat this crime. Efforts by UNODC include supporting countries to implement the protocol, prosecute smugglers, and protect migrants' rights.

This year, two UN Committees stressed the urgent need to address the compounded challenges faced by migrants with disabilities, often overlooked by available policies and services.

As migration remains a global reality, these initiatives emphasise the need for collective action to create pathways that prioritise safety and opportunity, the UN says.

Hunger deepens in Arab region amid conflicts and economic struggle

Hunger in the Arab region has intensified amid escalating crises in 2023, according to a new reportreleased by the UN on Wednesday.

The report, titled 2024 Near East and North Africa Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition,was launched by several UN agencies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP).

It reveals that 66.1 million people, or approximately 14 percent of the Arab region's population, faced hunger in 2023.

Access to adequate food remains a significant challenge, with 186.5 million people experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity, an increase from the previous year. Alarmingly, 72.7 million people faced severe food insecurity.

Conflict is identified as the primary driver of food insecurity and malnutrition in the region, the report says.

Rising prices

Economic challenges, high income inequalities, and climate extremes further exacerbate the situation. Rising food prices have also worsened the crisis, with undernourishment rates in conflict-affected countries soaring to 26.4 per cent, compared to 6.6 per cent in non-conflict areas.

The report warns that food security and nutrition indicators are likely to deteriorate further due to ongoing conflicts and persistent droughts.

Economic access to healthy diets remains a critical issue, affecting over one-third of the population. In 2022, 151.3 million people could not afford a healthy diet, with the highest rates in conflict-affected countries.

The Arab region continues to suffer from the triple burden of malnutrition, including rising trends in obesity, wasting, and nutrient deficiencies. Despite some progress in reducing stunting rates, achieving nutrition targets remains a challenge.

Adult obesity rates in the Arab States are also alarmingly high, the report warns, with a prevalence of 32.1 per cent in 2022, more than double the global rate. Upper-middle-income countries, particularly Egypt, Qatar, and Kuwait, have the highest rates of obesity.

The report underscores the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to address food insecurity and malnutrition across the region.

South Sudan: arbitrary arrests and detentions include 87 children

South Sudanese women and girls who are refusing to accept an arranged marriage are among those being arrested and detained unlawfully, UN human rights investigators said on Wednesday.

A new report from the UN human rights office, OHCHR, and the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNSMISS) found that a total of 1,140 civilians were arbitrarily arrested and detained between January 2023 and May this year; most were men, but that number also included at least 162 women and 87 children.

In many cases their detention was on the orders of a customary court presided over by a traditional chief, for refusing an arranged marriage, seeking divorce, or for alleged adultery, the report’s authors said.

Cash incentive

Women and girls are often detained to compel the bride’s family to return her dowry to her future husband.

Other detainees have included those with disabilities - who “have often been detained without having committed an offence – and political opposition members.”(?) End quote was missing, so I asumed it coes here.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, appealed to the South Sudanese authorities to release all those held arbitrarily and to continue efforts to reform the country’s judicial system.

Cause for concern

“It is concerning that individuals have been arrested and detained – in many cases for alleged conduct that does not amount to criminal offences,” the UN rights chief said.

The report’s authors highlighted how the rule of law remains “weak” in South Sudan where State institutions “have been weakened” amid ongoing targeted killings, conflict-related sexual violence that disproportionately affects women and girls, along with looting and movement restrictions.

Most of the arrests were carried out by Government security agencies – the National Security Service, the National Prison Service and the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces.

Other arrests were carried out by the Sudan People’s Liberation Army - In Opposition and the National Salvation Front armed groups, as well as on the orders of state and county officials.

© Scoop Media

