Syria: UN Envoy Concludes Talks In Damascus, Citing Hope For Democratic Future

18 December 2024

“It’s early days,” Geir Pedersen said referring to the dramatic events of less than two weeks ago that ended decades of dictatorship.

“But I think it is important to say that there is a lot of hope that we can now see the beginning of a new Syria.”

He emphasised any transition must align with UN Security Council resolution 2254, which calls for a new constitution, free and fair elections, and a Syrian-led, inclusive political process.

Pledge of full support

Mr. Pedersen reiterated the UN’s commitment to supporting the people of Syria in achieving these goals, while also acknowledging the significant challenges ahead.

He pointed to the volatile situation in parts of the country, particularly the northeast, where the ceasefire was recently extended.

“There is stability in Damascus, but there are challenges in some areas,” he noted, expressing also the difficult economic situation.

“We need immediate humanitarian assistance, but we also need to make sure that Syria can be rebuilt, that we can see economic recovery and that we can hopefully see the beginning where we start the process to end sanctions.”

Syrian-led political process vital: Security Council

Members of the UN Security Council also highlighted the importance of an inclusive and Syrian-led political process based on resolution 2254 (2015) that is facilitated by the United Nations.

In a press statement issued late on Tuesday, ambassadors reaffirmed their strong commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while urging all nations to respect these principles.

“They also underlined the need for Syria and its neighbours to mutually refrain from any action or interference that could undermine each other’s security,” the statement noted, emphasising the need to combat terrorism and prevent extremist groups like ISIL/Da’esh from regaining a foothold in the country – where they have been active for years.

Council members also reiterated the obligation to respect human rights, including the right to seek justice, and international humanitarian law in all circumstances.

Grim picture for children

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis remains dire in the country, particularly for children.

According to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), more than 7.5 million children require humanitarian assistance, including 6.4 million children who are in urgent need of urgent protection from forced labour, early marriage and recruitment into armed groups.

“After 14 years of war, millions of children have known nothing but conflict, forcing them to grow up far too quickly,” Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Director for Middle East and North Africa said.

He underscored the need for a large-scale social protection scheme to prevent the most vulnerable and their families from falling deeper into extreme poverty, as the prices of fuel, bread and basic goods continue to rise.

The healthcare system also remains fragile, with nearly 40 per cent of health facilities non-functional. Additionally, landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) continue to pose a deadly risk, claiming the lives of at least 11 children in the past week alone.

Call to action

Mr. Beigbeder called on all parties and the international community to take four critical steps, starting with resumption of vital public services.

All possible actions must be taken to allow robust humanitarian response and economic recovery, engaging both public and private sectors, he said, alongside massively scaling up humanitarian assistance.

“All parties must uphold their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law to ensure the protection of civilians at all times,” Mr. Beigbeder stressed.

Relief efforts continue

In parallel, the UN and partners continue efforts to provide families across Syria with vital assistance, despite access challenges.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCHR, is supporting refugees and displaced people, providing protection services, emergency cash assistance, core relief items, access to safe shelter, healthcare and psychosocial support, in coordination with authorities.

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher, currently on a mission in the country, reiterated the Organization’s commitment to providing life-saving aid to affected communities.

Women’s role crucial

On Wednesday, he visited Homs and Aleppo, where he highlighted the resilience of local communities, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said during his daily briefing in New York.

“During his meetings with community members, he emphasized that the UN will continue to support the people of Syria and scale up our humanitarian response,” Mr. Dujarric told reporters.

Mr. Fletcher also heard from women heads of households how humanitarian organizations have supported them and their families and how funding for these projects needs to be sustained.

“He stressed the role of women in the response and rebuilding of Syria is critical,” Mr. Dujarric added.

