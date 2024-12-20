Surveillance, Aid, Responders And Evacuees Covered By RNZAF Vanuatu Flights

Ninety-three passengers returned to New Zealand last night on a RNZAF Boeing 757 evacuation flight. (Photo/Supplied)

Multiple Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) flights to Vanuatu this week have delivered emergency responders and tonnes of search and rescue equipment and aid, while 93 New Zealanders and approved foreign nationals have been evacuated.

Another evacuation flight is being planned for Saturday and the aircraft will also deliver more humanitarian assistance and disaster relief supplies as part of New Zealand’s support to Vanuatu following Tuesday’s 7.3-magnitude earthquake.

Commander Joint Forces New Zealand, Major General Rob Krushka, says the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has been working closely with Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFAT) officials and partners in Vanuatu to deliver the support requested by the Government of Vanuatu.

“As always, we are ready to provide all available resources to help our friends in the Pacific,” Major General Krushka said.

Yesterday, RNZAF P-8A Poseidon, Boeing 757, C-130J and C-130H Hercules aircraft were all involved in the response.

After delivering more than seven tonnes of aid, the Boeing 757 arrived in Auckland last night carrying 93 passengers, most of whom were New Zealanders and their families. Twelve approved foreign nationals were also on board.

The NZDF had medical staff available for evacuees in Vanuatu, and the aircraft had food, child safety harnesses and personal products for families for the flight home.

Air Component Commander, Air Commodore Andy Scott, says RNZAF aircraft continue to be on stand-by.

However there were no requests for flights today with the focus being on delivering more humanitarian assistance supplies tomorrow ahead of further evacuations.

Urban Search and Rescue personnel, plus NZ Police, Ministry of Health, National Emergency and Management Agency staff and MFAT consular staff, plus more than 15 tonnes of search and rescue equipment and aid supplies, were taken to Vanuatu on RNZAF aircraft yesterday.

Poseidon crew also conducted a second surveillance flight to provide further assessments of damage, including flying over outlying areas to inform understanding of the impact of the earthquake outside of Port Vila.

“RNZAF personnel are pulling out all the stops to deliver support to Vanuatu,” Air Commodore Scott said.

“Aircraft were flying as soon as aid supplies and equipment arrived at Whenuapai and could be packaged up. We have been using multiple aircraft types to provide support, and are extremely proud to be able to support our Pacific neighbours when they need our help.”

