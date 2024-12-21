CDF Act Awareness For Central Makira Constituency Ends, Dubbed As ‘New Beginning’

18 December

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has successfully concluded its week-long series of awareness on the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) Act 2023 for Central Makira Constituency (CMC) last week.

The educational awareness program runs from December 8th – 14th, 2024, in collaboration with the Central Makira Constituency (CMC) office.

Central Makira constituents dubbed the awareness as a ‘new beginning’ and the first of its kind for a government ministry to go down to the rural people and talk about an Act of Parliament.

The series of awareness programs kicked-off in West Bauro and ended in East Bauro. More than 500 constituents attended the awareness sessions, which covered the three wards in CMC.

The sessions were held at Manita communities, Vaiseni-Nukukaisi communities, Pamua RTC communities, Waimapuru communities, Kirakira communities, Maniwiriwiri communities and Warihito-Susguasi communities in the East Bauro of CMC.

Chiefs, Community Leaders, Women and Youths, Church representatives, former Member of Parliament, former Makira/Ulawa Members of the Provincial Assembly, teachers, public servants and the general public attended the sessions.

The strong turnout reflected CMC’s eagerness to learn about the new legislation and to realise changes to how this is intended to be implemented to improving social and economic livelihood of people in the communities.

Daniel Taraia who is a community member of the Suguasi communities expressed that this CDF Act 2023 is a much-improved Act compared to the old CDF Act 2013 and they are happy with its intentions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The rural people of Suguasi communities in the Warihito community catchment area are so privileged to be part of this awareness program and we believe we will start to change our minds and way of doing things in relation to how we see CDF program,” he added.

Retired Bishop of the Anglican Church of Melanesians (ACOM), Father Alfred Karibongi made a profound statement with regards to CDF during the session in Pamua Rural Training Centre (RTC).

“The country has lost millions of dollars through CDF since there was no proper laws and mechanism to govern the funding.

“With this new CDF Act 2023, I believe as a country we can start to see the new dawn on the horizon especially for the rural populace of this country,” he expressed.

He further expressed his gratitude to the Government and the ministry responsible for the timely passage of this new law (CDF Act 2023) to bring some positivity in the minds of the rural people in Central Makira Constituency.

With regards to the purpose and principles of the new CDF Act 2023, it was highlighted during the interactive sessions that this Act will address transparency and accountability, effective delivery of CDF and inclusiveness.

Jenny Tanakifenua a women representative at Vaeseni in Nukukaisi of ward 9 Central Bauro said she is very happy that this CDF Act 2023 addresses inclusiveness.

“Women, girls and youths are sometimes left out from this funding but looking closely at this new law, we know it will really address our needs.

“I must applaud our Member of Parliament for supporting this new Act by sending our CMCs Officer in collaboration with MRD officers to come down and explain the Act in its simplest form to us the rural people,” she added.

At the same time Tanakifenua calls for unity and honesty amongst leaders in CMC to ensure whatever development supported by CDF in the constituency is sure to benefit everyone.

A teacher by profession Mr. Martin Sugui who spoke on behalf of the Waita Communities in Maniwiriwiri also thanked MRD for the important awareness.

“I believe our people have accepted these changes and its time we need to do away with business as usual in terms of CDF.

“This new law will help us to change some of our attitudes towards development in our rural areas and meaningfully participate in developing our rural communities,” he added.

MRD believes that such awareness program does not only provides the right information about the new Act to our people and communities but it creates a better understanding on the constituents’ roles and responsibilities under the new legislation.

It was an informative and interactive sessions as constituents were given the opportunity to ask questions and discuss openly with MRD on the areas which they wished to have clarifications on.

The awareness was part of the ministry’s ongoing activity to raise awareness and educate people on the new CDF legislation.

Meanwhile, Team leader and Deputy Secretary Technical (Acting), George Balairamo on behalf of MRD expresses appreciation to the Member of Parliament for CMC and the Minister for Fisheries Honourable Nestor Ghiro for his support for this awareness program in his constituency.

Mr. Balairami also thanked communities and constituents for their participations and everyone involved which ensued in the success of the series of awareness programs.

Constituency Project Officer (CPO) Ramsey Sirai acknowledged MRD for accepting the constituency’s office invitation to carry out the awareness in CMC constituency.

“I would like to acknowledge the chiefs, community leaders and constituents for their support and collaboration during the course of the awareness,” he added.

Mr. Sirai further said that the awareness in collaboration with MRD is part of the constituency’s office preparatory efforts to ensure constituents have a better understanding and information about the new CDF law before any implementation of the CDF program could be carried out in the constituency.

The CDF Act 2023 was passed by Parliament on 22 December 2023 and came into commencement on the 5th of January 2024.

The purposes of the new CDF Act 2023 are; to strengthen good governance; to ensure improved and effective delivery mechanisms of the Constituency Development Funds and to promote equal and inclusive participation of all Solomon Islanders in development.

MRD will continue to undertake similar awareness talks in other constituencies and communities across the country in the future.

© Scoop Media

