UN Urges Parties To Re-engage On Iran Nuclear Deal

17 December 2024

Rosemary DiCarlo briefed the Security Council on developments surrounding the 2015 accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and implementation of Council resolution 2231 (2015) which endorsed it.

The JCPOA set out rigorous mechanisms for monitoring restrictions placed on Iran’s nuclear programme, while paving the way for lifting sanctions against the country.

It was signed between Iran and the Council’s five permanent members – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States – plus Germany and the European Union. The US withdrew in May 2018 under the Trump administration.

End the impasse

Ms. DiCarlo noted that 10 months remain until the “Termination Day” for Resolution 2231 (2015) and the impasse on restoring the JCPOA persists, amid a deteriorating regional context.

“Against this backdrop, the need for a comprehensive, long-term-solution that would restore the objectives of the Plan has never been greater,” she told ambassadors.

She said the US has not returned to the JCPOA, nor has it lifted or waived unilateral sanctions re-imposed in the wake of its withdrawal, and waivers regarding the trade in oil with Iran have not been extended.

For its part, Iran “has not reversed any of the steps it has taken since May 2019 to move away from its nuclear-related commitments,” she added.

Verification and monitoring ‘seriously affected’

Ms. DiCarlo quoted the UN-backed nuclear energy watchdog, the IAEA, which recently reported that its verification and monitoring activities have been “seriously affected by the cessation of Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA”.

The IAEA also noted that it has lost continuity of knowledge on many aspects of Iran's nuclear programme.

“In plain words, the Agency is unable to assure the international community of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme,” she said.

Enriched uranium stockpile ‘concerning’

Furthermore, the IAEA remains unable to verify the stockpile of enriched uranium in the country, a situation that has persisted since February 2021.

“However, it estimated that Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile is approximately 32 times the amount allowable under the JCPOA,” she said.

“This includes increased quantities of uranium enriched to 20 per cent and 60 per cent. Such a stockpile of enriched uranium and level of enrichment remain very concerning.”

The IAEA has also issued two ad hoc reports that describe Iran’s intention to commence previously declared enrichment activities exceeding the JCPOA limits as well as information on activities to increase production of uranium enriched to 60 per cent.

‘Rise to the challenge’

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General has received letters from some JCPOA participants.

France, Germany and the UK exchanged differing views with Iran and Russia on the root causes of the impasse, their respective steps taken as a result, and their views on the way forward.

“The Secretary-General is concerned about the ongoing and persistent disagreements among these Member States at such a critical juncture,” she said.

“Despite these differences, these Member States have expressed their commitments to making constructive efforts to resolve them. I urge all JCPOA participants and the United States to rise to this challenge.”

In concluding her remarks, Ms. DiCarlo echoed the Secretary-General’s call for these nations to “prioritize multilateralism and diplomacy” – the principles that made the JCPOA possible.

‘Time is of the essence’

“The parties must summon the political will and urgently re-engage in negotiations. Time is of the essence,” she warned.

“While the onus is on the JCPOA participants and the US, their success or failure matters to all of us. The region cannot afford further instability.”

She underlined the need for genuine commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, saying “that is the way to restore confidence in the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme, realize the aspirations of the Iranian people, and contribute to stability in the region and beyond.”

