Syria’s New ‘Flame Of Hope’ Must Not Be Extinguished: Guterres

19 December 2024

That’s the warning from UN Secretary-General António Guterres speaking to reporters in New York on Thursday morning. He said there is “a real risk that progress could unravel,” without an “inclusive, credible and peaceful” political transition that is Syrian led, on behalf of all its citizens.

“The people of Syria stand at a moment of history – and a moment of opportunity. That opportunity cannot be missed,” Mr. Guterres said, following five decades of brutal, dictatorial rule.

The UN stands with the Syrian people, recognising that this is their long-sought change to realise the peaceful movement for change that began with the impassioned protests of 2011.

No guarantees

“But nothing is guaranteed,” he added, calling for all communities to be fully integrated into a new Syria.

“The rights of women and girls must be fully respected. And the process must be guided by the underlying principles of Security Council resolution 2254. We are focused on facilitating just such a process.”

on the role the Security Council and UN diplomacy has played so far.

Meanwhile, the country is still mired in humanitarian crisis with the UN and partners mobilising to assess the needs and respond to “rapidly shifting” conditions, he said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Adequate funding for humanitarian and recovery response is critical. And that funding is not yet available. And I make a strong appeal to the international community to show the generosity the Syrian people deserve in this moment – and to massively support the humanitarian response.”

The missing

The UN chief also pledge support to those who continue to live with the agony of uncertainty over missing loved ones, announcing the appointment of Karla Quintana of Mexico, to head up the General Assembly-mandated Independent Institution on Missing Persons in Syria.

He called for all the international mechanisms advancing the protection of human rights and accountability for the crimes of the Assad regime, to be provided the tools needed “to carry out their vital work.”

How the UN supports justice for Syria’s disappeared

The task of documenting Syria’s disappeared – who are believed to number more than 130,000 - is carried out principally by three bodies at the UN:

The Independent Institution on Missing Persons in the Syrian Arab Republic - established by the UN General Assembly in June 2023;

The International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism for Syria (often known as “the Mechanism”) which was established by the UN General Assembly in December 2016;

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic – which reports to the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Mr. Guterres noted that conflict is Syria is far from over, and civilian protection must be the highest priority. Fighting continues in the north with terror group ISIL/Dae’sh still a “major threat”.

“At the same time, extensive Israeli airstrikes continue. They are violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They must stop,” he continued.

In the occupied Syrian Golan, the UN peacekeeping mission – UNDOF – continues to observe the Israeli military “in multiple locations in the area of separation and in one location in the area of limitation. Let me be clear: There should be no military forces in the area of separation other than UN peacekeepers – period.”

Moment of hope and history

He called for the full restoration of Syria’s sovereignty, territorial unity, and an end to all fighting.

“This is a decisive moment – a moment of hope and history, but also one of great uncertainty,” the UN chief concluded.

“Some will try to exploit the situation for their own narrow ends. But it is the obligation of the international community to stand with the people of Syria who have suffered so much.”

© Scoop Media

