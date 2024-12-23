Through The Lens Of Technology And Humanity: An Inspiring Journey To Winning APEC’s Photo Contest

Across the vast expanse of Viet Nam’s Da Mi Lake in Bình Thun, approximately 150 kilometers northeast of Ho Chi Minh City, an enchanting scene comes to life. Here, thousands of photovoltaic panels stretch endlessly across the water, forming structured rows of alternating dark and light tones that blend seamlessly into the horizon. The solar modules, aligned with geometric precision, glisten under the sunlight, their glossy surfaces catching every ray—transforming photons into electrons through the photovoltaic effect.

Amid this sea of technology, workers in bright orange protective gear move gracefully, wearing their traditional Vietnamese conical hats, nón lá, which catch the light as they clean the panels with measured precision. Dwarfed by the vast expanse of solar panels, they appear almost like tiny sparks of life within this immense technological landscape. The vibrant orange of their uniforms stands out, drawing attention to their seemingly modest yet vital work: maintaining the solar panels’ efficiency in converting sunlight into electrical energy.

From humble beginnings to international recognition

This stunning image triumphed over 1,800 entries from 17 different economies, earning first prize in the 2024 APEC Photo Contest. Captured by Vietnamese photographer Nguyn Trn Vũ, Solar Power Project exemplifies sustainability and human ingenuity, embodying APEC’s vision for a sustainable and inclusive future.

For Nguyn, this achievement is deeply personal, rooted in the beauty and challenges of his upbringing in Hoa Thang Commune in Bình Thun. Nguyn’s childhood in this windswept area shaped his understanding of resilience, a theme that would later inform his photography of Da Mi Lake’s solar farm.

“There is little rain and a lot of wind here,” Nguyn shared. “Life was not easy, but the landscape taught me the resilience of both people and nature.” These early lessons of resilience are what drive him today, inspiring every frame he captures.

Capturing this first-prize-winning image was no small feat. Nguyn spent two days at Da Mi Lake, patiently waiting for the perfect shot. Standing atop a mountain overlooking the vast expanse of solar panels, he endured harsh weather conditions and long hours, carefully planning every detail.

“It was not just about taking a picture; it was about finding the right light, capturing the right moment, and framing the right composition,” Nguyn explained. His dedication and patience paid off, allowing him to capture a powerful story of harmony between technology and humanity.

Photography, once just a passion, became a way to support his family. Winning the APEC Photo Contest brings Nguyn immense joy—not only for the honor of showcasing his work to an international audience but also for the tangible support it provides his family. “This prize helps support my family and fuels my aspirations, allowing me to continue doing what I love—photography,” Nguyn said with gratitude.

The human element of renewable energy

The photograph is also a tribute to the people who bring renewable energy to life. During a maintenance period, the workers cleaning the solar panels in their vibrant orange uniforms and traditional nón lá hats stood out against the sleek, modern lines of the panels. While technology plays a critical role, it is the dedication of the workers that truly brings the solar farm to life, making their contribution the heart of the image.

Nguyn plans to meet the workers to celebrate their roles in this achievement. “I want to thank them personally and show them how meaningful their work is—not just to me, but to everyone who sees this photo,” he said. To honor their contribution, Nguyn also intends to gift the workers a large print of the image, a tangible reminder of how their sustainable efforts and green skills were recognized on an international stage.

Through the Solar Power Project, Nguyn hopes to inspire others to see the potential of renewable energy and appreciate the vital role of humanity in sustainability. “Renewable energy is as much about people as it is about technology—those who bring it to life and the families it transforms,” he said.

A brighter tomorrow within reach

Through his image, Nguyn hopes people see the beauty of what is possible and feel inspired to take small steps toward sustainability in their own way. Above all, his work invites people to see the humanity behind every innovation and the individuals whose efforts make progress a reality.

His story is a powerful reminder that progress is not just about advanced technology or impressive infrastructure. “It is about people—their resilience, their creativity, and their ability to come together to create something extraordinary,” Nguyn reflected.

Across Da Mi Lake, we see more than just solar panels—we see the future. It is a future illuminated by the photovoltaic effect and marked by a harmonious blend of humanity and technology, paving the way for sustainability. Nguyn’s photograph powerfully demonstrates how art can inspire collective action for a brighter tomorrow across Asia-Pacific and beyond.

