‘Racial Justice Demands Collective Action’, Says UN Rights Chief, Ushering In New Decade For African Diaspora

17 December 2024

The new decade of action starting in January, will build on the progress of the past 10 years to advance the human rights of the diaspora worldwide.

“Racial justice demands collective action,” Mr. Türk said.

“To secure the full rights and freedoms of people of African descent, States and all of us must effectively confront the legacies of enslavement and colonialism, dismantle systemic racism and deliver reparatory justice. We need bold action to deliver real change,” the High Commissioner added.

As coordinator for the International Decade, he said another important objective is the elaboration and adoption of a draft UN declaration on the respect, protection and fulfilment of the human rights of people of African descent.

Countries change course

During the first ten years of action – despite persistent challenges – more than 30 countries changed their laws and policies to tackle racial discrimination and address specific issues faced by people of African descent – in some cases for the first time.

This included the creation of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, as well as International Days to celebrate the contributions of the diaspora, including women and girls.

Strong leadership, political will and increased financial and human resources are crucial to deliver on the ultimate goals of recognition, justice and development for people of African descent.

It is also essential to ensure their meaningful participation in policies and decisions affecting Africans’ lives.

The UN rights office, OHCHR, will continue working to foster concrete and meaningful action, including support for the High Commissioner’s Agenda towards transformative change for racial justice and equality, as well as the eight UN human rights anti-racism mechanisms.

