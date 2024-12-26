Making The Digital And Physical World Safer: Why The Convention Against Cybercrime Matters

24 December 2024

The 193 UN Member States adopted, by consensus, the historic Convention against Cybercrime – the first of its kind following five years of negotiations.

Here are five key reasons why this landmark agreement matters for people everywhere:

A critical tool for a growing threat

In 2023, 67.4 per cent of the world’s population accessed the Internet, according to the World Bank. People rely on connectivity for tasks ranging from communication and shopping to advanced research and innovation.

However, this connectivity also exposes more than two-thirds of the global population to the dangers of cybercrime. For those on the wrong side of the digital divide, the lack of resilience further increases vulnerability once they get online.

Cybercriminals exploit digital systems using malware, ransomware, and hacking to steal money, data, and other valuable information. Information and communications technology (ICT) are also used to facilitate crimes such as drug trafficking, arms smuggling, human trafficking, money laundering and fraud.

Regions like Southeast Asia have been described as “ground zero” for organized cybercrime operations, which are often highly sophisticated and coordinated. The threat is escalating, undermining economies, disrupting critical infrastructure, and eroding trust in digital systems.

Until now, there has been no globally negotiated convention on cybercrime. The new Convention against Cybercrime will enable faster, better-coordinated, and more effective responses, making both digital and physical worlds safer.

Around-the-clock cooperation

Investigating transnational crimes, whether online or offline, depends heavily on electronic evidence, which poses unique challenges for law enforcement.

One major challenge is the decentralized nature of data, networks, and service providers, with potential evidence often scattered across multiple jurisdictions. Additionally, electronic evidence must frequently be accessed quickly to prevent tampering or deletion through normal processes.

The Convention focuses on frameworks for accessing and exchanging electronic evidence, facilitating investigations and prosecutions.

States Parties will also benefit from a 24/7 network to boost international cooperation, enabling assistance with investigations, prosecutions, crime proceeds recovery, mutual legal assistance, and extradition.

Protecting children

Online platforms such as social media, chat apps and games offer anonymity that predators can exploit to groom, manipulate, or harm children.

The Convention is the first global treaty to specifically address sexual violence against children committed with information and communication technologies (ICT).

By criminalising these offenses, the Convention equips governments with stronger tools to protect children and bring perpetrators to justice.

Responding to victims’ needs

Cybercrime affects people everywhere, and every victim deserves adequate support.

The Convention encourages States to provide victims with access to recovery services, compensation, restitution, and the removal of illicit content.

This support will be delivered according to each country’s domestic laws.

Improved prevention

Responding to cybercrime after it occurs is not enough. Preventing cybercrime requires robust investments in proactive measures, which the Convention against Cybercrime strongly emphasizes.

It urges States to develop comprehensive prevention strategies, including training for public and private sectors, offender rehabilitation and reintegration programmes, and support for victims.

With these measures, the Convention aims to reduce risks and manage threats effectively, fostering a safer digital environment for all.

