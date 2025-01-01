UNRWA Chief Renews Call For Probe Into Attacks On Humanitarians In Gaza

31 December 2024

Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini made the appeal in a statement posted on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

He noted that 15 months after the war began in Gaza, “horrors continue unabated under the world’s watch”.

258 UNRWA staff killed

Citing latest information from his teams, Mr. Lazzarini said that 258 UNRWA staff have been killed during this time.

Nearly 650 incidents against UNRWA buildings and facilities were recorded, and at least 745 people were killed in its shelters while seeking UN protection. More than 2,200 others were injured.

Meanwhile, over two thirds of UNRWA buildings are now damaged or destroyed, the vast majority of which were used as schools before the war.

“We continue to receive reports that Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups have used our facilities. On several occasions, we were also able to verify the occupation of our facilities by the Israeli Armed Forces,” he said.

Staff detained

Mr. Lazzarini added that at least 20 UNRWA staff currently are in Israeli detention centres, and “those previously released have described systematic mistreatment, humiliation and torture.”

He also highlighted the situation in northern Gaza, noting that “there has been a significant increase in attacks on our staff, buildings and operations” since Israel stepped up its military operations there nearly three months ago.

Not a target

“I reiterate my call for independent investigations into the systematic disregard for the protection of humanitarian workers, premises and operations,” he said.

“This cannot become the new standard and impunity cannot become the new norm.”

He stressed that “the rules of war are clear”, namely that humanitarians and civilian infrastructure – including hospitals and UN buildings – are not a target, hostage taking is prohibited, and that civilians must be assisted and protected at all times.

Mr. Lazzarini concluded the statement by saying it is time to release all detained humanitarian staff and all hostages, facilitate humanitarian access to reach people in need wherever they are, and lift the siege on Gaza to bring in much needed humanitarian supplies, including for winter.

Rainfall worsens plight of displaced families

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that heavy rainfall on Monday worsened the situation of displaced families along Gaza's shoreline, particularly in Khan Younis, with dozens of tents reportedly flooded or otherwise damaged.

Partners working in water and sanitation highlight that in order to support the Coastal Municipalities Water Utilities, there is an urgent need for 27 desludging trucks. Only seven trucks are currently available across the Gaza Strip.

OCHA said that Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza is non-functioning while Al Awda Hospital is partially functioning.

Furthermore, despite a limited provision of UN supplies this past Sunday, the Indonesian Hospital also remains non-functional, lacking water, electricity, hygiene supplies, and adequate medical staff, with essential equipment destroyed.

Aid entry challenges

OCHA said the process to bring in critical items to Gaza remains challenging due to insecurity, active fighting and breakdown in public order and safety.

Of particular concern is the insufficient amount of fuel needed for essential services, with aid partners reporting that there is a stock of less than 25,000 litres, which is less than one day of requirements in Gaza.

The UN agency is engaging with the Israeli authorities to prioritize entry of fuel through available routes and avoid losing it to organized looters.

Bakeries and emergency flour distribution

Humanitarian partners also report that the four bakeries in Gaza supported by the UN World Food Programme (WFP) continue to operate at full capacity.

The bakeries received fuel earlier this week, which will allow them to continue operating for six days.

Emergency flour distribution also continues in the south of Gaza. As of last Friday, more than 6,000 metric tonnes of flour have been distributed, reaching around 1.2 million people, covering 70 per cent of the population in the region.

“Predictable distribution of basic commodities such as flour is essential for the survival of people and would push prices down,” OCHA said.

Violence in the West Bank

Turning to the West Bank, OCHA noted that 2024 has seen the highest number of settler-related incidents, including East Jerusalem, since the office began keeping records almost two decades ago.

Roughly 1,400 such incidents – including physical assaults, arson attacks, raids on Palestinian communities and the destruction of fruit trees – have resulted in Palestinian casualties, damage to property, or both, which is equivalent to nearly four incidents per day.

“Of the 4,700 people internally displaced across the West Bank this past year, about 560, or 12 per cent, have cited settler violence and access restrictions as the main reasons that forced them out of their homes or communities,” the agency said.

This year has also marked the second highest number of Palestinian fatalities in the West Bank since OCHA’s records began, following 2023, which was the highest.

More than 480 Palestinians, including 91 children, have been killed across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, mainly by Israeli forces.

