New Medical Facility A Boon For Fiji’s Thriving Diving Industry

Fiji's multi-million-dollar diving industry has received an added boost following the installation of a state-of-the-art hyperbaric chamber at the Pacific Specialist Healthcare (PSH) Hospital in Nadi.

In 2011, the shark-diving industry alone contributed $42.2 million to Fiji's economy making the diving industry a key part of the tourism industry.

Understanding the prevalence of a well-established industry that plays an important role in the country's economy and continues to grow as a major segment within the thriving tourism industry, PSH has embarked on a joint venture with the Republic of Fiji Navy (RFN) to offer this newest facility at their Nadi hospital which is a stone’s throw away from the Nadi International Airport.

“In order to keep our tourism numbers growing, we need to show to our visitors that we are equally concerned about their health and wellbeing while they are in the country,” PSH founder and chief executive officer Parvish Kumar said.

“I have noted that Tourism Fiji in their corporate plan 2024-27 also encourages diving as one of the key attractions and reasons for tourists to visit Fiji and this has given us the additional confidence to go ahead and establish a partnership with the Republic of Fiji Navy to ensure a smooth and timely delivery of this service at our Legalega facility,” Mr Kumar added.

“Fiji is a popular destination for divers because of its many coral species, fish species, and opportunities to see sharks, whales, and manta rays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Fiji's weather is warm and tropical, with temperatures ranging from 26°C to 31°C year-round makes it a great choice for tourists whose interests mostly revolve around water-based sporting activities.”

Tourism Fiji chief executive officer Brent Hill was a happy man when advised about the commissioning of the new hyperbaric chamber.

“This is great news and very welcomed by the diving community,” Mr Hill said.

Mr Hill has confirmed that Tourism Fiji will thoroughly publicise this latest offering from PSH so that it adds further value to the lucrative diving segment of the Fiji tourism market.

Echoing similar sentiments, Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association (FHTA) chief executive officer Fantasha Lockington said they have been eagerly looking forward to the commissioning of the hyperbaric chamber and connecting with the emergency team that will be operating the service at PSH.

“This information would be included in our ‘Dive Emergency Notes’ that we update regularly as it is shared with the diving communities around the world,” Ms Lockington said.

“This information is vital to allow insurance cover for dive enthusiasts - especially those who come to Fiji in large groups,” she added.

Meanwhile, hyperbaric chambers, also known as decompression chambers, are used in scuba diving for two main purposes as follows.

DECOMPRESSION

Surface-supplied divers use decompression chambers to complete decompression stops after ascending to the surface. This technique helps divers gradually decompress and return to the surface safely without experiencing decompression sickness (DCS).

RECOMPRESSION

Recompression chambers treat or prevent DCS, which occurs when divers ascend too quickly and nitrogen bubbles form in their blood and tissues. Recompression chambers simulate underwater conditions by putting the patient back under pressure.

Hyperbaric chambers can also be used for other purposes, including:

Training divers to adapt to hyperbaric conditions and decompression routines

Treating conditions unrelated to diving, such as serious tissue disease or wounds, carbon monoxide poisoning, and tissue damage from radiation therapy

Saturation diving life support systems

Scientific research requiring elevated gas pressures

© Scoop Media

