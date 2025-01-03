Comment By UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Volker Türk On Abolition Of Death Penalty In Zimbabwe

Geneva, 2 January 2025

I welcome the signing by the President of Zimbabwe of a law officially abolishing the death penalty in the country. The death penalty is profoundly difficult to reconcile with human dignity and the fundamental right to life.

All States that still maintain the death penalty should follow Zimbabwe’s example and abolish it, or pending its abolition, impose a moratorium on its use.

I call on the Government of Zimbabwe to take a further step on this commendable path by removing the provision allowing for reinstatement of the penalty during states of public emergency.

