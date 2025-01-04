GAZA: New Year Begins With More Children Killed By Israeli Airstrikes

Israeli airstrikes have killed about 80 people, including an estimated 38 children [1] in Gaza in the first few days of the new year, Save the Children said.

Meanwhile, the UN reports that children are dying due to lack of protection from the cold winter temperatures while Israeli authorities block aid including tents, clothing and bedding from entering the Strip.

Alexandra Saieh, Global Head of Humanitarian Policy and Advocacy at Save the Children, said:

"Children in Gaza have entered the new year in the deadliest place on Earth, stuck in a terrifying time loop of relentless war, fuelled by international arms supplies and inaction.

"This time last year we thought things in Gaza couldn’t possibly get any worse - but they did, and they continue to. As we enter 2025, we are seeing history not only repeat itself but reach new depths, with children who have been bombed, starved and continuously forced from their homes over 15 months - increasingly vulnerable to the ongoing impacts of this relentless war - now facing freezing temperatures.

"Children are less able to regulate their body temperatures than adults, so heat loss occurs at a faster rate, and prolonged exposure to cold temperatures weakens children’s immune systems. With children already at a great risk of malnutrition and illnesses like diarrhea and pneumonia, the very cold temperatures can bring a deadly combination.

"Over the past 15 months, parties to the conflict and the international community have failed to implement the immediate, definitive ceasefire that is desperately needed, and international governments have failed to halt the transfer of weapons, parts and ammunition or take sufficient measures to end children’s suffering. In 2025, children in Gaza need, deserve, and have a right to better."

Save the Children and its partners have reached over 1 million people in Gaza across 50 locations, with vital supplies including drinking water, food, hygiene products, mattresses, blankets, learning materials, toys, and games. We have also been providing cash assistance, Child Friendly Spaces, health programming including in acute malnutrition and mental health support, and more. In the past few months, we have provided thousands of winter kits including mattresses , blankets, tarpaulins and other shelter items to help families protect themselves from the harsh winter elements.

[1] This estimate is calculated from a report from the Gaza Ministry of Health on 1 January reporting that 12 people had been killed in 48 hours; and from the Gaza Media Office on 2 January saying at least 71 people had been killed in 24 hours. According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, 47% of Gaza’s population are children. 47% of 80 is 37.59.

