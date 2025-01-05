Fiji: Chamber To Work Closely With Police To Curb Crime In Nadi

THE Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) will be closely working with police and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that tourists and residents feel safe in their homes and in public places at all times.

Adhering to the recent calls made by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka on beefing up security in Nadi, particularly the Martintar and Namaka corridor following the alleged sexual attack and theft incident involving foreign airline workers, NCCI president Dr Ram Raju says the chamber is ready to stand with the Fiji Police in making sure Nadi is safe for everyone.

“We have been meeting the senior officers of Nadi and Namaka Police Stations regularly and I guess the recent incident serves us all as a wakeup call to take stronger action and work towards preventing such incidents by equipping our security forces with the necessary tools and manpower,” Dr Raju said.

“As the DPM as highlighted, the recent case involving foreign airline staff was truly a one-off case as there had been no such cases in the past, it is time for us to make sure such things never happen again as it tarnishes Fiji’s image particularly that of Nadi as the tourism hub of the South Pacific,” Dr Raju added.

Dr Raju has confirmed that the NCCI members and relevant stakeholders will be meeting with senior officials of the police force early this week most probably at McDonald’s in Nadi.

“During an interaction with the officer-in-charge of Nadi during the festive season, I was told that the force seriously lacks manpower and there are only two vehicles at the Nadi Police Station,” Dr Raju said.

“I am urging the government to fully equip the force with relevant manpower and vehicles because Nadi’s is making a significant contribution towards national development yet we do not see that reflected on the public security services offered at the moment.

“There is an overall lack of confidence in the business community and people are refraining from making investments because of safety and security issues which are now running out of control in the greater Nadi area.”

Dr Raju said one prominent member of NCCI has just held back his $10 million dollar building investment plans after seeing the current situation in Nadi.

“This recent update by one of our concerned members is itself a testimony on how economic development and security issues are closely related.”

Dr Raju said touting and the continued harassment of tourists by certain rogue retailers is another major concern for Nadi Town.

