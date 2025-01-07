Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

PACMAT Continues Efforts In Vanuatu Earthquake Response

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Pasifika Medical Association

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Medical Assistance Team (PACMAT) have been in Vanuatu for 11 days as part of their deployment, responding to the 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Vanuatu, providing essential medical and mental health support to affected communities. The mission is supported by the NZ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) and remains ongoing, with significant progress made so far.

As at 4 January 2025, the team have provided support with the following:

  • 253 individuals have been supported, including 228 GP medical checks.
  • Mental health services have been a key focus, with 135 individuals receiving care from a Mental Health Nurse or Psychiatrist.
  • 44% of mental health cases are directly related to earthquake trauma.
  • Psycho-education sessions are underway, with four sessions engaging 42 participants, and two group therapy sessions involving 15 participants.
  • Mental health screening tools have been administered to 253 individuals, with assessments conducted using the Kessler 10 Psychological Distress Scale.

Demographics so far:

  • Mean age of individuals supported: 33 years.
  • 35% of those engaged are under 18 years old.
  • 75% of those supported are from rural areas.

Alongside local mental health personnel, PACMAT remains committed to providing vital assistance and support during this challenging time, with ongoing efforts to meet the immediate and long-term needs of the Vanuatu community.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Pasifika Medical Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 