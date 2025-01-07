PACMAT Continues Efforts In Vanuatu Earthquake Response

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Medical Assistance Team (PACMAT) have been in Vanuatu for 11 days as part of their deployment, responding to the 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Vanuatu, providing essential medical and mental health support to affected communities. The mission is supported by the NZ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) and remains ongoing, with significant progress made so far.

As at 4 January 2025, the team have provided support with the following:

253 individuals have been supported, including 228 GP medical checks .

have been supported, including . Mental health services have been a key focus, with 135 individuals receiving care from a Mental Health Nurse or Psychiatrist.

receiving care from a Mental Health Nurse or Psychiatrist. 44% of mental health cases are directly related to earthquake trauma.

of mental health cases are directly related to earthquake trauma. Psycho-education sessions are underway, with four sessions engaging 42 participants , and two group therapy sessions involving 15 participants .

, and two group therapy sessions involving . Mental health screening tools have been administered to 253 individuals, with assessments conducted using the Kessler 10 Psychological Distress Scale.

Demographics so far:

Mean age of individuals supported: 33 years .

. 35% of those engaged are under 18 years old.

of those engaged are under 18 years old. 75% of those supported are from rural areas.

Alongside local mental health personnel, PACMAT remains committed to providing vital assistance and support during this challenging time, with ongoing efforts to meet the immediate and long-term needs of the Vanuatu community.

