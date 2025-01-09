DPR Korea’s Nuclear Quest Thwarts Disarmament Efforts, Security Council Hears

8 January 2025

Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for peacebuilding and political affairs, briefed ambassadors two days after the DPRK, commonly known as North Korea, fired off what it described as a new type of intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile (IRBM) loaded with a hypersonic glide vehicle.

He cited an official statement from Pyongyang which said the missile flew in line with its predetermined flight trajectory at 12 times the speed of sound before landing in the sea.

‘Serious military strike’

While the DPRK said the launch had no negative impact on the security of neighbouring countries, no airspace or maritime safety notifications were issued, he added.

“The statement reported that the system can ‘deal a serious military strike to a rival by effectively breaking any of its dense defensive barriers’”, said Mr. Khiari, quoting from the document.

He explained that hypersonic glide vehicles “travel at least five times the speed of sound and make evasive manoeuvres, making defence measures against the weapon much more difficult.”

Continued missile launches

In voicing the UN’s serious concern, Mr. Khiari noted that this marked the fourth IRBM launch by the DPRK since the beginning of 2024.

This same period has also saw the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile and multiple short-range ballistic missiles, as well as the attempted launch of a military reconnaissance satellite.

“In addition, the display of an undeclared enrichment facility in Kangson and the ongoing commissioning of the light water reactor at Yongbyon are clear violation of relevant Security Councilresolutions, as are the continued launches of missiles using ballistic missile technology,” he continued.

Five-year plan

He told the Council that the DPRK has been actively working towards acquiring new military capabilities in line with its current five-year military development plan, which is now entering its final year.

He said the plan has called for the development of what the DPRK calls tactical nuclear weapons, “super-large” nuclear warheads, various intermediate and long-range ballistic missile capabilities, military reconnaissance satellites and a nuclear submarine, among others.

The authorities also recently emphasized that 2025 should see the successful completion of the plan.

Undermining nuclear disarmament

“The DPRK’s persistent pursuit of its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes continues to undermine the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime,” said Mr. Khiari.

“It also escalates tensions and contributes to the further isolation of the DPRK from the international community,” he added.

He underlined that the UN continues to call on the country to fully comply with its international obligations.

Ease tensions, promote diplomacy

“As we enter 2025 amidst growing challenges to global peace and security, it is imperative to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula,” he told the Council.

“Diplomatic engagement remains the only pathway to sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. In this respect, we welcome offers to engage in dialogue with the DPRK without preconditions.”

Mr. Khiari said the Council must also remain attentive to the humanitarian situation in the country.

He reiterated the call for Pyongyang to expedite the return of the UN Country Team and the international community to strengthen support for the population and advance sustainable development.

© Scoop Media

