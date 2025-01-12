Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
U.S. & The Islamic Republic Of Mauritania Sign Agreement To Enhance Power Sector Resilience & Climate Adaptation

Sunday, 12 January 2025, 6:51 pm
Press Release: U.S. Department of State

The United States welcomes the signing of a landmark $27 million Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Threshold Program agreement with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. MCC and the Mauritanian government designed this program to build Mauritania’s capacity in inclusive power sector planning, grid operations, and electricity regulation. The Threshold Program will provide debt-free grants to develop fundable environment resilience projects and to incorporate climate change and social considerations into the environmental impact assessment process.

This Threshold Program represents a critical step in our ongoing partnership with Mauritania. By enhancing the power sector and improving environment adaptation, this program will contribute to Mauritania’s long-term economic prosperity and environmental sustainability. This significant U.S. government investment will support the development of critical infrastructure, attract greater private sector investment, and create prosperity for the people of Mauritania.

The United States remains committed to supporting Mauritania’s efforts to foster inclusive growth and build a resilient future for its people. We look forward to working closely with our Mauritanian partners to implement this program and achieve meaningful progress in these vital areas.

