Syria Has Real Opportunity To ‘Move From The Darkness To The Light’

By Reem Abaza

10 January 2025

That’s according to Najat Rochdi, the UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria, who is in Damascus meeting several members of the transitional authorities to ensure all Syrians are able to participate in the country’s future, which is struggling to cope with an acute humanitarian crisis and faltering economy.

In an exclusive interview with UN News, Ms. Rochdi spoke on Friday to Reem Abaza. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

UN News: This is your second visit to Syria since the fall of the Assad regime. Whom did you meet with this time and what are your main impressions?

Najat Rochdi: I never thought I would be able to witness something like this in my lifetime. It is extraordinary to see this level of joy, hope, and euphoria.

Najat Rochdi, UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria

But this also comes with a lot of expectations. This is the time to rebuild everything that was destroyed, including rebuilding the dignity of all Syrians. We need to ensure that there is a seat for everybody, in terms of a fair representation of women and men of all Syrians, regardless of their religious, ethnic, cultural or geographic background.

Under the previous regime, communities were pitted against each other, so we are looking forward to a real social cohesion, whereby every Syrian is a full citizen, enjoying full rights and enjoying the same freedoms.

The de facto authorities have shown, through their statements, a real willingness to take the country from where it was to something much better that meets the demands and aspirations of all Syrians.

One expression that we hear in every meeting is that it is time to move from the darkness to the light. In that regard, we really welcome the decision to organize a national dialogue. It's very important that this dialogue factors in the voices of all Syrians, who have paid a very, very high price to get where they are today.

UN News: What is the role of the UN during this critical time for Syria?

Najat Rochdi: We need to meet with groups from every part of Syria. including feminists, religious leaders, and community leaders, to better understand their priorities, concerns and needs. This is the best way for us to support and accompany the political transition.

We already have a clear idea of the priorities. The first one is to establish the whereabouts and the fate of the missing. It’s heartbreaking to meet the families.

After the fall of Assad, they initially had a lot of hope that their loved ones are still alive. This hope is fading, but they at least want to know where their bodies are. As long as they don't have a clear answer, they will never be able to mourn and to heal.

The survivors and families need to see accountability in action, but there should not be any revenge or retaliation. We know that hearts are broken, that they have fire inside them because this suffering is so high. But at the same time, the best way to really move on is through a process of real justice.

UN News: What are the other main challenges facing Syria right now?

Najat Rochdi: I think the biggest challenge today is to make sure that the political transition is done in a way that makes all Syrians feel safe, that they are all a part of it, and that it is an inclusive process.

The first test will definitely be the national dialogue, making sure that it lays the groundwork for political decisions which create a stable, prosperous, inclusive Syria for all Syrians.

The second challenge is to make sure that those in charge of revising the constitution or writing the new constitution emanate from all parts and components of the Syrian society, because this constitution must be the guarantor for human rights and for freedom for all.

The third one is to make sure that the transitional government is not going to get into any kind of quotas. Inclusivity does not mean that you get a quota for this sect and quota for that sect.

On the contrary, a transitional government has to speak, protect and serve everybody the same way. Women’s voices need to be heard, not only because this is fair, but because Syria needs every single citizen to contribute to its reconstruction.

Ultimately, the challenge will be to make sure that decisions made by the transitional government ultimately leads to fair, free and transparent elections.

Another set of huge challenges is related to the acute humanitarian situation. Funding is very low, and there are serious shortages in terms of access to basic services and infrastructure.

UN News: You have extensive involvement with the Syrian civil society and women organizations. What can they contribute to the political transition?

Najat Rochdi: Over the past decades, they have courageously stood up for their rights. They want equal rights and freedom for everybody. They want the international community and United Nations to advocate for equal rights for all. And they want a seat at the table, whether in the transitional government, the writing of a new constitution or preparing elections.

The Women’s Advisory Board [a group set up by the Office of the Special Envoy in 2016 to ensure diverse women’s perspectives in the political process] had a very important role in the past and still has a role.

We have encouraged them to connect with other women’s groups because now is the time for all Syrians to join forces and work together, during the upcoming transition period.

At the UN, we look forward to more engagement with the authorities, but also with all components of society, whether civil society or political parties or community leaders – because this is their revolution, this is their victory, this is their country. And our role is to support and accompany them whenever we are needed.

