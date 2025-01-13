We Condemn The Attempted Coup In Chad

The New African Charter Initiative (NACI) is deeply shocked and horrified to hear the news of an armed terrorist attack at the Presidential Complex in Ndjamena, with the aim to assassinate President Mahamat Idriss Deby and overthrow the government of Chad. NACI and all good people of Africa and Africans in the diaspora are immensely relieved that the alleged plan failed and are grateful to all whose timely action helped to thwart the cowardly terrorist act.

NACI condemns those who planned this anti-African heinous act in the strongest possible terms, and calls upon the competent authorities in Ndjamena to open an investigation to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice, and bring to book those foreign criminal adventurers behind this evil. This terrorist attack was carried on 8th January, 2025-two days after the Government of Chad responded equally to France President Emmanuel Macron’s attack against African leaders and African people. At least nineteen (19) people were reported killed and more wounded in that criminal attack.

The attempted coup in Chad illustrates the threats faced by the new crops of pan-African, progressive and incorruptible leaders in Africa, whose conscience as the God-sent 21st century leaders to change the narrative in Africa, challenge those bent on undermining development and economic prosperity on the continent. NACI extends solidarity to the Chadian leader and all Chadian people, and stand firm with them in their courageous efforts and patriotic zeal to transform Chad and to speed the process towards sustainable solutions to Africa’s instability and underdevelopment.

President Deby is one and among the few, progressive and pan-African leaders in this 21st century. Like the progressive presidents of Guinea-General Mamady Dumbuya, Mali-General Assimi Goita, Burkina Faso-Ibrahim Traore and of the Republic of Niger-Abdourahamane Tchiani, the Chadian leader deserves to be protected against all evils. If local criminals could be recruited and paid to assassinate the President Deby and overthrow the government of Chad-can leave a big vacuum in the side of the New Africa, which inevitably germinate out of the ashes of the old, failed Africa.

President Deby’s courage and determination to move on with the African unity agenda and progress have placed his name in the golden books. He plays a very important role in pushing forward the Pan-African solidarity platform. NACI is grateful for his courage, passion and commitment to peace, stability, sovereignty and dignity of Africa. It is clear that the Chadian leader’s stands on Pan-Africanism has created many foreign enemies, who now seek for his destruction.

Terrorism has been a deplorable act, it manifests in various forms, and has had a significant negative impact on the African soil since the genocidal campaign in Libya in 2011. NACI would like to reiterate that it is the responsibility of all the peoples of Africa and political leaders to ensure that this evil from any quarters will never again be a part of the political landscape of our continent. Our thoughts are with the family of those killed in this attempted coup in Chad.

We would like to celebrate victory over the enemies of Africa and stand in solidarity with the work of President Deby and his counterparts in the Sahel region and Guinea.

Africa shall be free!

Africa shall unite!!

