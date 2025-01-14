‘Human Rights Defenders Are Key To Conflict Resolution,’ Says Türk

13 January 2025

For many workers, defending human rights is not just a job, but a calling. As he noted, many “work out of a deep sense of service to others, and a desire to make a meaningful impact.”

From conflict zones to post-war societies, they provide crucial support to detainees and victims of torture, deliver emergency relief, document violations and expose the root causes of conflict.

“Human rights defenders are key to conflict resolution. They are the messengers of dignity, justice and peace,” said Mr. Türk.

However, despite their invaluable work, human rights defenders face “unacceptably high” threats, with some attacks amounting to war crimes.

Mounting risks

For journalists and humanitarian workers, being killed, kidnapped, harassed or detained has become an increasingly likely reality.

Women are particularly vulnerable, often targeted by sexual violence, online threats and risks to their family.

Mr. Türk stressed the importance of ensuring defenders’ safety, arguing that it is both a legal imperative and a vital step toward achieving justice and peace.

A global pushback

Mr. Türk cited the criminalisation of dissent, the forceful suppression of peaceful protests and restrictions on non-governmental organisations as alarming developments.

These events often force human rights defenders to operate in exile, exposing them to new forms of persecution and repression, including online surveillance.

“The full impact of digital technologies on the work and safety of human rights defenders is not yet known,” he warned, underlining the urgency of addressing these modern threats.

Concrete action needed

Mr. Türk urged governments to take decisive action, including establishing well-resourced national protection systems and supporting civil society networks that provide cross-border protection. He also noted the importance of reacting swiftly to emerging threats.

“The risks of this work must not be shouldered by the defenders alone,” he said, emphasising the need to support NGOs at risk and to push back against the labelling of defenders as terrorists, foreign agents or traitors.

“We must do everything we can to make sure [defenders] can operate safely wherever they are,” he concluded.

