2025 Agenda: ‘We Must Not Let Opportunities Pass,’ Says UN Assembly President

Under the theme Unity in Diversity, he emphasised the need for collective action to address pressing global challenges and deliver tangible progress.

Highlighting the mandates entrusted to the 79th Session, he outlined critical events, including the High-Level Meeting to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the World Programme of Action for Youth and the World Social Summit for Development.

Reflecting on these milestones, Mr. Yang said, “these mandates are an integral part of our efforts to address the challenges our world faces.”

The Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, scheduled for July in Spain, was described as “crucial” in order “to elevate the urgency of financing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Additional high-level meetings will address structural barriers faced by middle-income countries, including discussions on moving beyond gross domestic product as the primary measure of economic progress.

The High-Level Interactive Dialogue on Culture and Sustainable Development, and the High-Level Meeting on Sand and Dust Storms, offer two more key moments to build momentum for change.

Championing human rights and equality

The President reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to human rights and equality, noting, “throughout our work, we must remember that our mission is to leave no one behind.”

The proclamation of a second International Decade for People of African Descent was highlighted, alongside plans to advance the rights of older persons and address global prison reform on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Nelson Mandela Rules, “to ensure humane treatment of prisoners.”

In a similar vein, the General Assembly is due to award the Nelson Mandela Prize for the third time in 2025. Given every five years to two outstanding individuals who have dedicated their lives to serving humanity, the award promotes values guided by the purposes and principles of the UN.

Acknowledging the ongoing fight for gender equality, the President called for participation in the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, affirming that he will push “for both prevention and accountability” and pledged to “promote gender equality and women’s empowerment, across all aspects of my Presidency.”

The 25th anniversary of Security Council resolution 1325 will also serve as an opportunity to tackle enduring challenges in advancing women’s roles in peace and security.

Advancing climate action and technology

Mr. Yang also outlined the importance of sustainable development and digital transformation.

The Third UN Ocean Conference in June will focus on supporting “blue economies” and accelerating progress on SDG 14 which aims to conserve and develop a sustainable use of oceans, seas and marine resources.

Meanwhile, the World Summit on Information Society will address digital divides, bolstered by the establishment of an Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence.

This panel aims to “build a reliable scientific knowledge base, to firmly close the digital divides,” and “create a free, open and secure digital future for all.”

Liquidity crisis must end

Mr. Yang called on Member States to address the UN’s ongoing liquidity crisis, warning that late payments and withholding of assessed contributions could spark “a crisis of confidence in the United Nations.”

Emphasising the stakes, he said: “the funding of the United Nations must, therefore, never be subjected to solving political problems. It is the contrary. We must all fund our organisation in order to deal with our problems.”

In a call for unity, the President stressed that “as with all our priorities, we will be measured by our actions. We cannot succeed alone. We count on you Member States.”

80 years of the UN Charter

A commemorative meeting of the assembly will be held on 26 June to mark the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter.

Reflecting on its historical significance, the President stated, “We must recover this San Francisco spirit. That powerful spirit must continue to guide all of us.”

Consultations are also underway for a potential UN80 Summit in September to further celebrate the milestone.

