Comment By UN Human Rights Spokesperson Seif Magango On Tensions In Mozambique

Geneva, 14 January 2025

We are deeply concerned by continuing post-election tensions in Mozambique, where dozens have been killed and many more injured since 9 October last year.

With further demonstrations announced ahead of the presidential inauguration on 15 January, it is critical that freedom of peaceful assembly is upheld and facilitated, and that the security forces refrain from further unnecessary or disproportionate use of force. All stakeholders must take steps to de-escalate tensions and to resolve any election disputes peacefully.

We urge the authorities to ensure all violations and abuses of human rights are effectively and independently investigated and those responsible brought to justice. Victims must also be provided with effective reparations and remedies.

We remain ready to support Mozambique to advance respect and protection of human rights, including by ensuring accountability for election-related violations and abuses. Human rights are key to creating sustainable solutions, addressing injustices, and tackling the root causes of conflicts and are the foundation for sustainable development, peace, and security.

