6PAC+ Secures Global Alignment On Pacific-led Vision For Maritime Decarbonisation

[Majuro, January 10, 2025] – The 6PAC+ Alliance welcomes the endorsement of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions levy by Panama and Liberia, the world’s two largest shipping registries and other major shipping nations.

This recent support signals a broader recognition of the necessity and fairness of this Pacific-driven approach, which has been a cornerstone of the Pacific-led strategy for maritime decarbonisation and demonstrates a global alignment with the 6PAC+ Alliance's unwavering commitment to a 1.5-aligned Just and Equitable Transition (JET).

Pacific nations have long championed a universal carbon levy as the most effective economic measure to reduce GHG emissions, bridge the price gap between fossil fuels and zero-carbon alternatives, and generate critical revenues to support the global energy transition.

Micronesia Center for Sustainable Transport (MCST) Advisor John Kautoke said “Throughout these negotiations, the 6PAC+ Alliance has held firm to the principles of ambition, equity, and justice. Our consistent leadership has shaped the discourse on why a levy is uniquely positioned to meet the goals of the IMO’s 2023 GHG Strategy. The alignment of Panama, Liberia, and other key stakeholders with our position is a testament to the strength of our science, diplomacy, and vision. This moment reinforces that our small but determined voices have led the way in shaping the future of global shipping into one that is sustainable and equitable.”

Panama and Liberia’s endorsement of the levy underscores the influence of Pacific leadership in ensuring the alignment of key maritime players with the Pacific vision and aligns them with the 6PAC+ Alliance’s core proposal under MARPOL Annex VI, which includes:

1. A Legally Binding Levy: Delivering the ambitious goals of the IMO's 2023 GHG Strategy.

2. Equitable Revenue Disbursement: Supporting the energy transition in Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

3. Global Fairness: Promoting a level playing field for all states and ensuring the most vulnerable are not left behind.

Atina Schutz, Legal Advisor and Negotiator for the Marshall Islands, stated “Together with our Pacific colleagues, we have worked tirelessly to consolidate a unified proposal for a legally binding levy under MARPOL Annex VI. We are heartened to see Panama, Liberia, and others recognising the transformative power of this measure. Their support ensures we can deliver on the ambitious climate targets agreed upon in July 2023.”

Ambassador Albon Ishoda, Marshall Islands Special Envoy for Maritime Decarbonisation, emphasised “The endorsement from Panama and Liberia is a milestone in our collective journey. Their support validates the Pacific’s enduring efforts to champion ambition and equity. The GHG levy is not just a mechanism for emissions reduction but a tool for justice and opportunity, ensuring no nation is excluded from the benefits of a decarbonised maritime sector.”

As the IMO negotiations progress, culminating in MEPC 83, the 6PAC+ Alliance continues to advocate for decarbonisation benefitting all nations equitably, with no community or seafarer left behind.

About 6PAC+

6PAC+ is an alliance of six Pacific Island nations advocating for climate action at the international level, particularly within the IMO. The coalition seeks to ensure that climate policies in the shipping industry are equitable, aligning with the principles of justice and the 1.5°C climate target.

About MCST

The Micronesian Center for Sustainable Transport (MCST), a Marshall Islands government-owned institution, is dedicated to promoting sustainable transport solutions in the Pacific region and beyond. MCST collaborates with various stakeholders to address the challenges of climate change and support the transition to a low-carbon future.

